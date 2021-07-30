Free apps of the week: These 25 paid apps are temporarily free!

We start another weekend with a new list of free apps and games for a limited time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Enjoy our selection of apps for Android and iOS that are usually paid but can be installed for free on your phone or tablet.

Free Android apps temporarily on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Color Circle ( $1.99 ): The app Color Circle is something for artists or photographers. Because you can easily keep an eye on complementary colors & Co.

NT Calculator $2.49 ): The NT Calculator is a professional calculator for your Android phone. Since I got stuck in math, it's hard for me to judge if the feature set fits. But the reviews look promising.

English for all! Pro ( $0.99 ): A language learning app for your Android phone! The language only refers to English though, so - "If you don't understand this sentence, you better download this app!"

): A language learning app for your Android phone! The language only refers to English though, so - "If you don't understand this sentence, you better download this app!" VLSM Calculator ( $1.99 ) This app is suitable to calculate certificates like "CCNA, CCDA, CCNP, CCIE". Network admins know what to do!

Free Android Games

Principia: Master of Science ( $2.99 ): A role-playing game that you can set to an English language edition, according to the comments. So don't be put off by the foreign language page in the Google Play Store.

Vectronome ( $5.49 ): An interesting game that is part of the Arte Experience. Similar to Unmaze, it is a mobile game that has an educational purpose.

Classic Sudoku PRO ( $1.99 ): A Sudoku game that has received a whopping 4.5 stars with 995 reviews. So it seems to be a real tip for Sudoku fans.

): A Sudoku game that has received a whopping 4.5 stars with 995 reviews. So it seems to be a real tip for Sudoku fans. Blindy ( $1.99 ) Do you feel like getting really frustrated again? Then you'll find the best dating apps here .... scheeerz then just download this heavy 2D platformer for Android!

) Do you feel like getting really frustrated again? Then you'll find the best dating apps here .... scheeerz then just download this heavy 2D platformer for Android! Mystic Pillars ( $3.99 ): This puzzle game has already been making the rounds on the web! As we already told you in our single news about Mystic Pillar, the game is free for a short time.

Free Apps and Games for iOS

Free iOS Apps

Calcvier ( $2.99 ): There's also a free calculator for iOS this week.

Stream Music Player ( $1.99 ): Stream Music Player is a streaming player for your cloud storage. So if you maintain a music library on Google Drive, you can listen to it conveniently.

HappyCow Find Vegan Food ( $3.99 ): This app lets you find vegan restaurants anywhere in the world. The community behind Happy Cow is 450,000 strong.

AudioScrub (REMIX Edition) ( $1.99 ): Do you play a musical instrument? Then AudioScrub helps you to loop and learn certain parts. You can also adjust the speed or the key.

Enjoy the Sun ( $1.99 ): Guess what this app can do? Yes, it tells you when the sun will rise or set. If you want, you can have notifications sent to you.

pixelcam ( $0.99 ): Taking photos with retro effects, who needs 12 million pixels when you can have a few hundred?

Random (number generator) ( $1.99 ): Sets a minimum and maximum value and lets the iPhone or iPad generate a random number.

): Sets a minimum and maximum value and lets the iPhone or iPad generate a random number. PhotoBox widget ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases): turn your favorite photos into widgets on your iOS or iPad home screen.

One Meteo ( $4.99 ): Once again the weather app we've already recommended to you, One Meteo promises hyper-accurate global weather forecasts based on aviation datasets.

): Once again the weather app we've already recommended to you, One Meteo promises hyper-accurate global weather forecasts based on aviation datasets. Stellar Tour - AR Stargazer ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases): This app lets you point your phone at the night sky and rewards you with information about the stars.

Free iOS Games

Animal World Cardinal Land Puzzle ( $1.99 ): Get a really pretty mobile game on your phone with this puzzle! You have to put the pieces into abstract animals.

Comomola Planets Puzzle ( $0.99 ): As you may have read, Planet Puzzle is one of the most popular mobile games for kids on the AppStore for free.

Digital Dog ( $1.99 ): You can adopt, care for, feed, and even walk a virtual dog (yes, you really do have to get out into the real world to do that). Kind of like a modern Tamagotchi.

Traffic Brains ( $1.99 ): What else the world needed: A traffic light simulator. You manage traffic light programming and control traffic in increasingly complex stages.

LVL ( $1.99 ): This puzzle game curiously mixes 2D and 3D, offering more than 50 custom levels and over 150 stages. The app takes up 127 MB, but is definitely worth every bit of it.

Rush Runner Train Surf 3D ( $0.99 ): Traditional endless runner with a good rating and colorful graphics.

