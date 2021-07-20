Free apps of the week: Hurry up, these 32 paid apps are temporarily free!

We start another week with a new list of free apps and games for a limited time in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Enjoy our selection of apps for Android and iOS that are usually paid but can be installed for free on your phone or tablet.

NextPit updates this list every week, so some apps may have returned to paid status if you read this article days after it was published. To check out other app lists, simply go to the apps category of the site to find the most recent list.

At the time of publication, all of the apps listed were available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth a mention or have found a promotion that has ended, do let us know in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install it anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android apps temporarily on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps for a limited time only in the Play Store

Manual Camera ( $4.99 ): If you feel like your phone's camera app is limiting your creativity, try this alternative with a series of manual controls to get the most out of your device.

): If you feel like your phone's camera app is limiting your creativity, try this alternative with a series of manual controls to get the most out of your device. Smart Wi-Fi HotSpot Pro ( $2.49 ): Turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot using your data connection, with advanced options for automatic activation and deactivation.

): Turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot using your data connection, with advanced options for automatic activation and deactivation. SUI File Explorer Pro ( $1.99 ): Advanced file manager, with options to stop applications and processes, password protect files and even remote access via FTP.

): Advanced file manager, with options to stop applications and processes, password protect files and even remote access via FTP. Touch Block Pro ( $2.49 ): End accidental touches on the sides of the screen by defining areas where the smartphone ignores your fingers or hands.

): End accidental touches on the sides of the screen by defining areas where the smartphone ignores your fingers or hands. GPS Speedometer Pro ( $0.99 ): Application already included in previous versions of the list, it takes advantage of the GPS module of the device to record speed, distance and location in car journeys, motorcycle, bicycle and other displacements.

): Application already included in previous versions of the list, it takes advantage of the GPS module of the device to record speed, distance and location in car journeys, motorcycle, bicycle and other displacements. Auto-rotate Control Pro ( $2.99 ): Set the automatic rotation option for each application on your phone or tablet and don't worry anymore about searching for the shortcut to the feature in the device options.

Android games temporarily free on Play Store

Dead Bunker 2 HD ( $0.99 ): You accepted the mission to steal secret documents in a dark laboratory, what can go wrong?

): You accepted the mission to steal secret documents in a dark laboratory, what can go wrong? Magnet Balls 2 ( $0.99 ): Clear the playing field by combining spheres of similar colors, with the option to use the accelerometer of the device to control the firing of the balls.

): Clear the playing field by combining spheres of similar colors, with the option to use the accelerometer of the device to control the firing of the balls. Pixel Blade M VIP ( $1.99 ) (includes ads and in-app purchases): Explore dungeons and face monsters to collect treasures and equipment, in a game quite inspired by Minecraft's retro graphics.

) (includes ads and in-app purchases): Explore dungeons and face monsters to collect treasures and equipment, in a game quite inspired by Minecraft's retro graphics. Sudoku: Cartoon ( $0.99 ) (includes ads): Challenge your mind with traditional sudokus, and unlock images inspired by Japanese comics.

) (includes ads): Challenge your mind with traditional sudokus, and unlock images inspired by Japanese comics. Defender Heroes Premium ( $0.99 ) (includes ads and in-app purchases): Looking for another tower defense game to pass the time? Combine heroes and equipment to contain the invaders.

) (includes ads and in-app purchases): Looking for another tower defense game to pass the time? Combine heroes and equipment to contain the invaders. Mental Hospital III ( $1.49 ): Get ready for scares and tension in a hospital that should be abandoned, but...

): Get ready for scares and tension in a hospital that should be abandoned, but... Ruby Square ( $0.99 ) (includes ads and purchases): a 2D magic cube with different difficulty levels, great for puzzle and logic puzzle fans.

) (includes ads and purchases): a 2D magic cube with different difficulty levels, great for puzzle and logic puzzle fans. Soul Warrior Premium ( $0.99 ) (includes ads and purchases): Choose your character and embark on a journey against evil, just be careful with in-app purchases.

) (includes ads and purchases): Choose your character and embark on a journey against evil, just be careful with in-app purchases. Stickman Ghost Premium ( $0.99 ) (ends Thursday [22], includes ads and purchases): Another Stickman staring game, this time you fight all kinds of creatures while trying to upgrade your equipment.

Free iOS apps for a limited time only in the App Store

Free iOS apps for a limited time at the App Store

MovieSpirit ( $9.99 ): Edit videos on iPad or iPhone in a non-linear way (NLE), combining videos, photos, text and music, with several transition effects, filters and masks.

): Edit videos on iPad or iPhone in a non-linear way (NLE), combining videos, photos, text and music, with several transition effects, filters and masks. Enjoy the Sunset ( $1.99 ): View or set notifications on your device to know what time the sun sets.

): View or set notifications on your device to know what time the sun sets. pixelcam ( $0.99 ): Take pictures with retro effects, who needs 12 million pixels when you can have a few hundred?

): Take pictures with retro effects, who needs 12 million pixels when you can have a few hundred? Random (Number Generator) ( $1.99 ): Set a minimum and maximum value and let iPhone or iPad generate a random number (or pseudo random, for those who are stricter with the definition of the term).

): Set a minimum and maximum value and let iPhone or iPad generate a random number (or pseudo random, for those who are stricter with the definition of the term). Camera Angle ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): If you have the same problem as me with crooked photos, this camera app offers grids and references for taking aligned photos.

) (offers in-app purchases): If you have the same problem as me with crooked photos, this camera app offers grids and references for taking aligned photos. PhotoBox Widget ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Turn your favorite photos into widgets on your iOS or iPadOS home screen, simple as that.

) (offers in-app purchases): Turn your favorite photos into widgets on your iOS or iPadOS home screen, simple as that. Start Here ( $1.99 ): Make quick edits to videos for social media, using the most interesting parts to grab your followers' attention.

): Make quick edits to videos for social media, using the most interesting parts to grab your followers' attention. Tiny Orchestra ( $2.99 ): App or game? Build your own orchestra, and learn the difference in sound between different instruments, all with charming graphics.

): App or game? Build your own orchestra, and learn the difference in sound between different instruments, all with charming graphics. ONE METEO ( $4.99 ): In the store description, the One Meteo guarantees hyper-precise global forecasts, this because source data used by sectors such as aviation.

): In the store description, the One Meteo guarantees hyper-precise global forecasts, this because source data used by sectors such as aviation. Stellar Tour - AR Stargazer ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): This app lets you point your phone at the night sky, and you'll be rewarded with information about the stars.

Games that are temporarily free on iOS

The Chronos Principle ( $1.99 ): Minimalist in design, but with mind-bending challenges.

): Minimalist in design, but with mind-bending challenges. myDream Universe ( $4.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Create your own solar system, with different celestial bodies to absorb along the way.

) (offers in-app purchases): Create your own solar system, with different celestial bodies to absorb along the way. Digital Dog ( $1.99 ): Adopt a virtual puppy, take care of, feed, and even walk (for real, with the device, in the real world), good for those who need a motivation to exercise a little.

): Adopt a virtual puppy, take care of, feed, and even walk (for real, with the device, in the real world), good for those who need a motivation to exercise a little. Traffic Brains ( $1.99 ): Basically a Traffic Light SIMULATOR, manage traffic light programming and control the flow of vehicles in increasingly complex stages.

): Basically a Traffic Light SIMULATOR, manage traffic light programming and control the flow of vehicles in increasingly complex stages. LVL ( $1.99 ): This puzzle mixes 3D with 2D in a curious way and offers more than 50 custom levels and over 150 stages. The app takes up 127 MB, but it's worth a test since it costs nothing.

): This puzzle mixes 3D with 2D in a curious way and offers more than 50 custom levels and over 150 stages. The app takes up 127 MB, but it's worth a test since it costs nothing. Rush Runner Train Surf 3D ( $0.99 ): Traditional endless runner game with a good rating and colorful graphics.

): Traditional endless runner game with a good rating and colorful graphics. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Manage (more) a kitchen, taking customers' orders on time while learning dozens of recipes from different countries.

And this brings us to the end of today's list. Remember that these apps are only free on a temporary basis. So, it's possible that by the time you read this article it has been published, some suggestions would have been listed as paid once again.

Anyway, our team publishes two versions of the list every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free, or have some recommendations for us? Then write us a message or leave a comment below.