Android and iOS: 27 apps & games that are FREE for a short time!

Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android

These Android apps are currently free:

My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner (USD 2,99) : A sheet music scanner that allows you to read piano sheet music and any kind of score directly on your smartphone. Was already here last saturday

: A sheet music scanner that allows you to read piano sheet music and any kind of score directly on your smartphone. Was already here last saturday Qamp - Pro Music Player (USD 0,99) : MP3-Player with many features like a 10-band equalizer and the possibility to configure and boost the bass separately.

: MP3-Player with many features like a 10-band equalizer and the possibility to configure and boost the bass separately. iEncrypto - Protection Layer for any Messenger (USD 2.49) : Looks like a messenger, but it's a tool that gives you more security and discretion with other messengers like WhatsApp. Messages written in iEncrypto automatically end up in an encrypted version in the clipboard and can then be pasted into the desired messenger app.

: Looks like a messenger, but it's a tool that gives you more security and discretion with other messengers like WhatsApp. Messages written in iEncrypto automatically end up in an encrypted version in the clipboard and can then be pasted into the desired messenger app. Magic Slate Pro (USD 0.99) : A simple drawing program, which is mainly intended for children, who should be encouraged in their creativity.

: A simple drawing program, which is mainly intended for children, who should be encouraged in their creativity. Bookmark Manager - Website favorites manager (USD 0.99) : As the name suggests, this is a bookmark manager. It allows you to access your saved links independently from your browser.

These Android games are currently free:

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iOS

These iOS apps are currently free:

GeoShred Play (USD 10.99) : With this app, everybody can create musical masterpieces. At least, that's what it sounds like. 4.9 stars as a rating - that gives hope for a musician's career!

: With this app, everybody can create musical masterpieces. At least, that's what it sounds like. 4.9 stars as a rating - that gives hope for a musician's career! Rhymes! (USD 1,09) : Speaking of a career as a musician - Rhymes is an app that suggests suitable rhymes. This will help you with your lyrics as well!

: Speaking of a career as a musician - Rhymes is an app that suggests suitable rhymes. This will help you with your lyrics as well! Yin Yoga (USD 7.99) : This yoga app will help you get in tune with yourself. Try it today, it's free!

: This yoga app will help you get in tune with yourself. Try it today, it's free! Scanner Lens Pro (USD 10.99) : Who needs a cumbersome scanner when you can do it just as well with your iPhone and this app?

: Who needs a cumbersome scanner when you can do it just as well with your iPhone and this app? My Sketch PS (USD 2.29) : Once again, an app that allows you to transform your photos into beautiful sketches.

: Once again, an app that allows you to transform your photos into beautiful sketches. Houdini Playlists (USD 3.49) : Exciting app that allows you to migrate from one music service to another while keeping your playlist. Currently works with Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

: Exciting app that allows you to migrate from one music service to another while keeping your playlist. Currently works with Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. StockOrbit (USD 4.49) : Options trading is your thing? Then maybe this app will help you out and make sure that you save money.

: Options trading is your thing? Then maybe this app will help you out and make sure that you save money. Solunar Best Hunting Times (USD 3.49) : When is the best time to go hunting? This app tells you and takes into account moon phases, weather conditions and sunrise times.

: When is the best time to go hunting? This app tells you and takes into account moon phases, weather conditions and sunrise times. Navigate to Photo (USD 1.09) : Navigate to Photo is a convenient way to navigate to any photo taken with location data. It works with your navigation apps.

: Navigate to Photo is a convenient way to navigate to any photo taken with location data. It works with your navigation apps. Private Photo Vault Pro (USD 7.99) : Prevents others from accessing your photos and videos with password control.

These iOS games are currently free:

Tales of the Black Death - Italy (USD 2.99) : The adventure game recommended above for the Android fans is also currently available for iOS, also for free!

: The adventure game recommended above for the Android fans is also currently available for iOS, also for free! Towaga (USD 1.09) : You are the hero who has to protect the temple of Towaga in this visually appealing 2D game.

: You are the hero who has to protect the temple of Towaga in this visually appealing 2D game. TreeHole Adventure (USD 1.09) : Install this game to find out what happens when you are pulled into an enchanted hole in a tree.

: Install this game to find out what happens when you are pulled into an enchanted hole in a tree. The Firm (USD 1.09) : Can't make it in real life from a lowly employee to a board member? In 'The Firm' it can work, I promise!

: Can't make it in real life from a lowly employee to a board member? In 'The Firm' it can work, I promise! Devil Twins: VIP (USD 1.09) : Take part in frenetic battles and defeat demonic monsters.

: Take part in frenetic battles and defeat demonic monsters. Tower of Fortune (USD 1.09) : This RPG is already nine years old and it shows in the visuals. Still, 4.6 stars and many glowing reviews speak for this entertaining little game.

: This RPG is already nine years old and it shows in the visuals. Still, 4.6 stars and many glowing reviews speak for this entertaining little game. Goat Gone Wild Simulator 2 (USD 1.09) : Well? Already played a goat that blows up objects with dynamite this week? You didn't? Then you know what you have to do!

