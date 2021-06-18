Free apps of the week: Hurry up, these 29 paid apps are temporarily free!

You're looking for free apps? Then you're in luck! As always on Fridays, here's our second NextPit list of the week with apps and games for Android and iOS that are temporarily free. Be sure to grab these apps and games quickly on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store while you can.

As we come to the end of a very summery week (at least here in Berlin), things are getting pretty hot in this post as well. You should check our list right away and, if necessary, also pull everything that is interesting for you on your smartphone. As always, the offers here are all free for a short time only and if you're too late, you'll be punished with paid apps.

As every week, here's our reminder: install interesting apps and games even if you don't want to use them right now. By installing them, they're added permanently to you library. So you can delete them again and reinstall them for free whenever you need them.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android

These Android apps are currently free

These Android games are currently free

Cartoon Craft (USD 1.99) : Even the orcs turn into zombies in this game! Build and equip your base to keep the invaders at bay.

: Even the orcs turn into zombies in this game! Build and equip your base to keep the invaders at bay. Last Day Survival (USD 0,99) : The zombies are out there (again?). Survive by forming alliances with other humans and trying not to become undead yourself.

: The zombies are out there (again?). Survive by forming alliances with other humans and trying not to become undead yourself. League of Stickman (USD 0.99) : another sidescroller featuring the Stickman character, in various levels full of enemies to take down with punches, spells and combos.

: another sidescroller featuring the Stickman character, in various levels full of enemies to take down with punches, spells and combos. Superhero War Premium (USD 0.99) (still contains ads and in-app purchases): develop your robot zombie and face monsters that threaten humanity. We already recommended it to you on Tuesday, just like League of Stickman.

(still contains ads and in-app purchases): develop your robot zombie and face monsters that threaten humanity. We already recommended it to you on Tuesday, just like League of Stickman. Speed Ball (USD 3.99) : You move a ball through endless levels and yes, of course the game gets faster and thus more difficult over time.

: You move a ball through endless levels and yes, of course the game gets faster and thus more difficult over time. Save the Boy (USD 0,99) (Ends on Sunday, the 20th): Funny casual game in pixel look ... and when I say "funny", I mean "frustrating".

(Ends on Sunday, the 20th): Funny casual game in pixel look ... and when I say "funny", I mean "frustrating". Requence (USD 1,49) (Ends on Monday the 21st): A puzzle game where you explore the future and meet a robot cat. Sounds weird, I know.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for iOS

These iOS apps are currently free

Yin Yoga (USD 7.99) : This yoga app promises that just a few yoga exercises can help you come clean with yourself.

: This yoga app promises that just a few yoga exercises can help you come clean with yourself. ProShot (USD 4.69) : A stylish camera app for your iPhone and iPad.

: A stylish camera app for your iPhone and iPad. My Sketch PS (USD 2.29) : Another app that allows you to make beautiful sketches from your photos.

: Another app that allows you to make beautiful sketches from your photos. Shift OBD complete (USD 16.99) : Access to your car's telemetry data, including real-time data (requires a compatible adapter in the car). The app is expensive enough that we recommend it again.

: Access to your car's telemetry data, including real-time data (requires a compatible adapter in the car). The app is expensive enough that we recommend it again. Ad Block Multi (USD 1.09) : Annoying banners and pop-up ads are a thing of the past in Safari if you choose this app.

: Annoying banners and pop-up ads are a thing of the past in Safari if you choose this app. Houdini Playlists (USD 3.49) : Exciting app that allows you to move your playlist from one app to another. Currently works with Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

: Exciting app that allows you to move your playlist from one app to another. Currently works with Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music. Solunar Best Hunting Times (USD 3.49) : When is the best time to go hunting? This app tells you and takes into account moon phases, weather conditions and sunrise times.

: When is the best time to go hunting? This app tells you and takes into account moon phases, weather conditions and sunrise times. Private Photo Vault Pro (USD 7.99) : Prevent others from accessing your photos and videos with password control.

: Prevent others from accessing your photos and videos with password control. Epica 2 Pro (USD 1.09) : This fun app lets you add fun effects to your photos. We've recommended it to you in the past, but now it's free again.

These iOS games are currently free

Cosmic Frontline AR (USD 3.49) : With this graphically stunning game, you'll plunge into space battles. Thanks to AR, these battles take place directly in your environment.

: With this graphically stunning game, you'll plunge into space battles. Thanks to AR, these battles take place directly in your environment. BomBop! (USD 4,49) : Don't drop the bombs and see how long you can survive.

: Don't drop the bombs and see how long you can survive. TreeHole Adventure (USD 1.09) : Find out what happens when you get pulled into an enchanted hole in a tree.

: Find out what happens when you get pulled into an enchanted hole in a tree. Devil Twins: VIP (USD 1.09) : Take part in frenetic battles and defeat demonic monsters.

: Take part in frenetic battles and defeat demonic monsters. Hide N Seek ( USD 1 .09) : various mini-games for kids, with multiplayer option.

1 : various mini-games for kids, with multiplayer option. Tower of Fortune (USD 1.09) : This RPG is already nine years old and you can see that in the visuals. Nevertheless, 4.6 stars and positive reviews speak for an entertaining game.

: This RPG is already nine years old and you can see that in the visuals. Nevertheless, 4.6 stars and positive reviews speak for an entertaining game. Crazy Caps (USD 1,09) : Entertaining and colourful match-3 game.

So another week is over, in which we could recommended you many many apps and games. Again: The apps are only temporarily free, so hurry up. We would be happy if you point out apps listed here that might already cost money again – and of course we're always grateful for your app recommendations.

If there was nothing for you today in the mix, then don't worry. NextPit will continue to provide you with temporarily free apps and games again next Tuesday, so keep your eyes open.