Free apps of the week! These 31 paid apps are free for a limited time!

Looking for Android or iOS games or apps that don't cost you an arm and a leg? Check out some of the limited-time offers on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, where these paid apps are available for free for a limited time only. Check out our list and don't miss out on the fun!

Our team updates this list each week, so if you're reading this article a day after its release, some of the listed apps may have changed their status from free to paid in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the listed apps were available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth a mention, please share your suggestion in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to make use of the app or game right now, install the app anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future as and when you need it.

Free Android apps on Google Play Store

Free productivity apps on Android for a limited time only on the Play Store

Correlate ($2.99) : record and track symptoms and activities to identify habits that may be causing health problems (and then help your doctor make diagnoses).

: record and track symptoms and activities to identify habits that may be causing health problems (and then help your doctor make diagnoses). Memorize: Learn Japanese ($4.99) : learning Japanese isn't easy, make the long journey easier by using vocabulary learning cards.

: learning Japanese isn't easy, make the long journey easier by using vocabulary learning cards. Speedometer GPS Pro ($0.99) (ends Friday [18]): use your phone's GPS to record routes and check your approximate speed.

(ends Friday [18]): use your phone's GPS to record routes and check your approximate speed. Home Workouts Gym Pro ($1.49) (offers in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): do a variety of exercises at home with illustrated guides on your phone screen or app (but consult an expert first!).

Android games temporarily free at Play Store

Cartoon Craft ($1.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): even the orcs are turning into zombies (get ready, because zombies are coming with everything!), set up and equip your base to contain the invaders;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): even the orcs are turning into zombies (get ready, because zombies are coming with everything!), set up and equip your base to contain the invaders; Connect ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): eliminate blocks with the same drawings in this casual game;

(includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): eliminate blocks with the same drawings in this casual game; Cooking Quest VIP ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): a slightly different adventure in which you invest your food truck to rebuild the city;

(includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): a slightly different adventure in which you invest your food truck to rebuild the city; Defender Heroes Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): protect your castle by harnessing the skills of different heroes in hundreds of enemy hordes;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): protect your castle by harnessing the skills of different heroes in hundreds of enemy hordes; Grow Heroes VIP ($1.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): spend time developing your team of heroes in this idle style game;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): spend time developing your team of heroes in this idle style game; Last Day Survival ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): the zombies are out there (again?), survive by making alliances with other humans and try not to become the undead;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): the zombies are out there (again?), survive by making alliances with other humans and try not to become the undead; League of Stickman ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): another sidescroller with the stickman character, in stages full of enemies, to take down with blows, spells and combos;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): another sidescroller with the stickman character, in stages full of enemies, to take down with blows, spells and combos; Superhero War Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): develop and evolve your robot zombie to face monsters that threaten humanity;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): develop and evolve your robot zombie to face monsters that threaten humanity; Tap Town ($1.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): prepare your (many) heroes to fight monsters and strengthen the village;

(includes ads and in-app purchases, ends Friday [18]): prepare your (many) heroes to fight monsters and strengthen the village; Zombie Avengers ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): prepare for another horde of zombies, this time zombie-stickmen, use hits and weapons to defeat the creatures in stages filled with lighting effects;

(includes ads and in-app purchases): prepare for another horde of zombies, this time zombie-stickmen, use hits and weapons to defeat the creatures in stages filled with lighting effects; Zombie Masters VIP ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases): eliminate zombies in dozens of stages.

That's it for now. If the promotion for one of the apps or games ends, or if there is an error in the link, please let us know. And if you have any suggestions for temporarily free apps, share them with us in the comments. Don't forget that at the end of each week, we will publish another list, so see you there!