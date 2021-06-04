Free apps of the week! These 26 paid apps are free for a limited time!

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand-new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

Bubbles Battery Indicator ($0.99) - Personalize your phone by showing a discreet animation on the screen while charging the battery.

- Personalize your phone by showing a discreet animation on the screen while charging the battery. GPS Speed Pro ($0.99) (expires Monday [7]) - Calculate speed and check the route traveled using your phone's GPS.

(expires Monday [7]) - Calculate speed and check the route traveled using your phone's GPS. Kosmos ($2.49) - Not even task management and calendar management have escaped the gamification trend...

- Not even task management and calendar management have escaped the gamification trend... Ping Master X [Pro] ($0.99) - This app promises to test different DNS server configurations to find the option with the lowest response time, reducing the dreaded ping in games.

Android games temporarily free at Play Store

Minesweeper Pro ($1.49) - This suggestion has been kept from the previous list, and is basically the Windows popularized pass time on your mobile phone or tablet.

- This suggestion has been kept from the previous list, and is basically the Windows popularized pass time on your mobile phone or tablet. Castle Defender Premium ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Defend your castle from enemy hordes in hundreds of levels.

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Defend your castle from enemy hordes in hundreds of levels. Hero Evolution SP ($1.49) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - Engage in intense battles by summoning more and more warriors with a charming pixel-art look.

(includes ads and in-app purchases) - Engage in intense battles by summoning more and more warriors with a charming pixel-art look. Legend Guardians ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Defeat the forces of evil using your heroes' abilities in battles that blend the styles of JRPGs and action games.

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Defeat the forces of evil using your heroes' abilities in battles that blend the styles of JRPGs and action games. Ruby Square ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - This game features a series of puzzle games, with a concept similar to Rubik's Cube.

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - This game features a series of puzzle games, with a concept similar to Rubik's Cube. Stickman Ghost 2 ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Lightsabers, space duels, lights versus shadows? We can only wish the force be with you.

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Lightsabers, space duels, lights versus shadows? We can only wish the force be with you. Wonder Knights PV ($3.49) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Control three heroes in this vertical shooting game.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Create & Scan QR / Barcodes ($0.99) - Read and create QR or barcodes with your iPhone or iPad, export the images and share.

- Read and create QR or barcodes with your iPhone or iPad, export the images and share. Lilium ($1.99) - Budget manager, with options for filling out via Siri, widgets for the home screen and more.

- Budget manager, with options for filling out via Siri, widgets for the home screen and more. miniHABITs ($0.99) - Put the "Mini Habits" technique into practice for organizing daily tasks.

- Put the "Mini Habits" technique into practice for organizing daily tasks. AirDiskPro ($1.99) (offers in-app purchases) - A frequent presence on weekly lists, AirDisk lets you access your files on your iPhone and iPad (or iPod Touch) through Windows or macOS.

(offers in-app purchases) - A frequent presence on weekly lists, AirDisk lets you access your files on your iPhone and iPad (or iPod Touch) through Windows or macOS. Arm Speed Analyzer ($0.99) (in-app purchases available) - Check your arm speed using your Apple Watch.

(in-app purchases available) - Check your arm speed using your Apple Watch. HTML Email Template ($1.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Create predefined email templates, ideal for sending invitations, group events, and mailing lists.

(offers in-app purchases) - Create predefined email templates, ideal for sending invitations, group events, and mailing lists. Orderly ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Create and organize different to-do lists, with an option to sync online and even geolocation-enabled notifications.

(offers in-app purchases) - Create and organize different to-do lists, with an option to sync online and even geolocation-enabled notifications. Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds ($2.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Already listed in previous editions of this list, the app plays sounds geared toward helping you relax your mind.

These iOS games are currently free

Cosmic Frontline AR ($2.99) - Turn any environment into a space battlefield using augmented reality capabilities (or just graphics overlay, for the more skeptical).

- Turn any environment into a space battlefield using augmented reality capabilities (or just graphics overlay, for the more skeptical). Ninja Shadow: The Samurai War ($4.99) - Despite the Japanese name, you are "The Khan" and must take revenge on the world's injustices with the help of the "one god" (instead of the gods of Japanese mythology?!?).

- Despite the Japanese name, you are "The Khan" and must take revenge on the world's injustices with the help of the "one god" (instead of the gods of Japanese mythology?!?). Angel Town 6 ($2.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Create your city and army and explore dungeons in this isometric view title.

(offers in-app purchases) - Create your city and army and explore dungeons in this isometric view title. Future Ludo ($2.99) (in-app purchase) - The hit board game, now in a space version.

(in-app purchase) - The hit board game, now in a space version. Magic BBQ ($0.99) (offers in-app purchases) - Spend time managing a restaurant.

(offers in-app purchases) - Spend time managing a restaurant. mySolar ($4.99) (offers in-app purchases) - While we're on the subject of gods, create your own star system, and defeat other neighboring systems (the developers seem to be getting more and more creative).

(offers in-app purchases) - While we're on the subject of gods, create your own star system, and defeat other neighboring systems (the developers seem to be getting more and more creative). Pop & Rotate ($2.99) (in-app purchases) - Pop the same-colored bubbles and try to clear the playing field in this game with simple but difficult rules.

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do have in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week.

