Free apps of the week! These 19 paid apps are free for a limited time!

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand-new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

4K Camera Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder ($4.99 ) : The app has a long name, but it can be described in a nutshell: It aims to help you take more professional photos and videos.

: The app has a long name, but it can be described in a nutshell: It aims to help you take more professional photos and videos. SnipBack - Dictaphone ($2.99) : Here you have a cool version of a Dictaphone! You can decide when you want the app to start listening and you can then retroactively decide that an important sentence was there and SnipBack will then save exactly the last 30 seconds. Of course you can also create audio recordings as usual.

: Here you have a cool version of a Dictaphone! You can decide when you want the app to start listening and you can then retroactively decide that an important sentence was there and SnipBack will then save exactly the last 30 seconds. Of course you can also create audio recordings as usual. GPS Speed Pro ($0.99) : This app lets you save information about travel or hiking routes, but also works as a speedometer and lets you determine your GPS position.

: This app lets you save information about travel or hiking routes, but also works as a speedometer and lets you determine your GPS position. Note Recognition ($4.49) : This great app can record your music and convert it into musical notation. You can use it to filter out notes from a recorded song, check the pitch of your own singing voice, or have notes written down while playing an instrument.

Android games temporarily free at Play Store

Minesweeper Pro ($1.49 ) : Minesweeper is probably one of those games that every Windows user knows, but very few know how it works. Change my mind!

: Minesweeper is probably one of those games that every Windows user knows, but very few know how it works. Change my mind! Calc Fast ($0.99) : A nice math game, which wants to pass the time with the four basic arithmetic operations.

: A nice math game, which wants to pass the time with the four basic arithmetic operations. Neo Monsters ($0.99) : This rather obvious Pokémon clone is once again available for free for a short time.

: This rather obvious Pokémon clone is once again available for free for a short time. Hills Legend: Action Horror ($0.99) : First-person horror games obviously have to be set in old, dilapidated mental hospitals. Hills Legend is no exception. PS: The HD version is also still free, but only for one more day, so be quick!

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

PaintSnap ($2.99) : PaintSnap is one of the apps that help you turn photos into paintings.

: PaintSnap is one of the apps that help you turn photos into paintings. Safety Note+ ($1.99) : With this app you can not only create notes and send them back and forth between different devices, but also protect them from access by third parties.

: With this app you can not only create notes and send them back and forth between different devices, but also protect them from access by third parties. Tahrir App ($2.99) : This is an app that makes it easy to add text to pictures. You have various effects and fonts at your disposal and you can also save the labelled pictures in an editable way so that you can adjust them later.

: This is an app that makes it easy to add text to pictures. You have various effects and fonts at your disposal and you can also save the labelled pictures in an editable way so that you can adjust them later. Cardstock: Sports Card Scanner ($4.99) : Are collectible sports cards still a thing these days? Apparently so, because this app lets you scan and catalog your cards.

: Are collectible sports cards still a thing these days? Apparently so, because this app lets you scan and catalog your cards. thankful ($1.99) : What can you be thankful for? If you can't figure it out on your own, hopefully this feel-good app can help.

These iOS games are currently free

Arkfront ($3.99) : In Arkfront you shoot your way through space to eventually reach "Eden" - the destination of your interplanetary journey.

: In Arkfront you shoot your way through space to eventually reach "Eden" - the destination of your interplanetary journey. Super Tank Battle - myCityArmy ($2.99) : This game is inspired by the classic tank war games we remember from the NES days. Just shoot everything before you get caught yourself.

: This game is inspired by the classic tank war games we remember from the NES days. Just shoot everything before you get caught yourself. The Great Coffee App ($3.99) : Want to know how to make a decent espresso or other coffee? Guess which app could help you with that?

: Want to know how to make a decent espresso or other coffee? Guess which app could help you with that? Neo Monsters ($0.99) : This Pokémon clone is once again available for free for iOS devices.

: This Pokémon clone is once again available for free for iOS devices. Brutal Street 2 ($0.99) : The title sounds a bit like Street Fighter? That's probably no coincidence, because this retro brawler is reminiscent of popular arcade games of the nineties.

: The title sounds a bit like Street Fighter? That's probably no coincidence, because this retro brawler is reminiscent of popular arcade games of the nineties. Block vs Block II ($2.99) : Here we have a game that cheekily uses the already much copied Tetris principle. Doesn't have to be bad though, especially not for free, right?

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do have in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit Community?