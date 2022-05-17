Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Looking for free apps for iOS and Android? Then keep on reading! We have scoured around the Internet and discovered quite a few things that actually cost money, but are currently available for free!

As we do every Tuesday (and every Saturday), we've obtained information from relevant deal sites and apps and rummaged around a bit on the Internet to see what's up for grabs - for free! Who doesn't want free stuff anyway? Just so you know: We're talking about apps that aren't free from the beginning. We are only interested in apps that actually cost money and are only offered for free as a promo within a limited time period.

Once again, here is our advice for you today: You should install an app even if you don't need it at the moment. Even if you were to uninstall it right away, it will still be part of your app collection down the road. If you actually do need it at some point in time then, you can always install it on your smartphone again - for free!

Free apps and mobile games in the Google Play Store

Free apps for your Android phone

Free Android Games

Cyber Fighters: Offline Game ($0.99) : A futuristic fantasy action game where you equip and level your characters and fight against monsters. All in a cyberpunk style.

: A futuristic fantasy action game where you equip and level your characters and fight against monsters. All in a cyberpunk style. Superhero Fruit Premium ($0.99) : A game where you fight darkness with fruit-shaped robots—anyone who doesn't download this must be crazy.

: A game where you fight darkness with fruit-shaped robots—anyone who doesn't download this must be crazy. Castle Defender Premium ($0.99) : A tower defense game that offers the chance to use all your knowledge of defense strategies. Can you handle it?

: A tower defense game that offers the chance to use all your knowledge of defense strategies. Can you handle it? Sudoku Pro ($2.99) : A mobile Sudoku game with plenty of difficulty levels to choose from, depending on how much of a challenge you would like to indulge in.

: A mobile Sudoku game with plenty of difficulty levels to choose from, depending on how much of a challenge you would like to indulge in. Grow Zombies VIP-Merge Zombies ($1.99) : What to say about this game? "Create and develop your zombies to conquer the world. I believe that's enough!

: What to say about this game? "Create and develop your zombies to conquer the world. I believe that's enough! The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter ($0.99) : Investigate objects in a world called "The Lost Lands" to meet with living dinosaurs, which became extinct hundreds of millions of years ago.

: Investigate objects in a world called "The Lost Lands" to meet with living dinosaurs, which became extinct hundreds of millions of years ago. Mental Hospital II ($0.99) : This first-person horror has delightful graphics and an awarded atmosphere. Here, the main character is in a psychiatric hospital where secret experiments are made. The goal is to emerge from this place alive!

Free Apps and Mobile Games in the Apple App Store

Free iOS Apps

Juice Watch ($4.99) : Yes, Apple already has a standard feature for it in the iPhone, but monitoring the battery level of your iPhone directly on your wrist using a 3rd party app is also cool.

: Yes, Apple already has a standard feature for it in the iPhone, but monitoring the battery level of your iPhone directly on your wrist using a 3rd party app is also cool. JING Focus - Calm Down & Focus ($1.99) : Use white noise and light music to keep you focused on things that really matter during your day. It’s time to relax your nerves without extra costs.

: Use white noise and light music to keep you focused on things that really matter during your day. It’s time to relax your nerves without extra costs. Health Widget: Activity Tracker ($0.99) : A representation of the Apple Health data in a Widget. Track your walk, run, blood oxygen, and more. It also works with Apple Watch.

: A representation of the Apple Health data in a Widget. Track your walk, run, blood oxygen, and more. It also works with Apple Watch. Single Origin - Coffee Timer ($0.99) : Brew the perfect cup of coffee every time. Get a balance of sour, sweet, and bitter notes by following a few instructions. I just downloaded it too.

: Brew the perfect cup of coffee every time. Get a balance of sour, sweet, and bitter notes by following a few instructions. I just downloaded it too. Invoice Maker App ( $0.99 ) : Another exciting app that lets you get productive on your iPhone. With this one you can easily create invoices for your customers on-the-fly.

: Another exciting app that lets you get productive on your iPhone. With this one you can easily create invoices for your customers on-the-fly. Check Calendar ( $2.99 ): A calendar app for your habits. Create your own calendar for everything that's coming up: One for studying, one for exercising, you know the drill. Once you've completed the task on a given day, it's checked off with a simple tap of your finger.

Free iOS Games

Cosmic Frontline AR ($2.99) : Available for iPhone and iPad, Cosmic Frontline is an AR strategy game with 3D graphics and spaceship battles.

: Available for iPhone and iPad, Cosmic Frontline is an AR strategy game with 3D graphics and spaceship battles. Everybody's RPG ($0.99) : A small time-sinker in RPG-shape, farm items and improve your heroes.

: A small time-sinker in RPG-shape, farm items and improve your heroes. Vive le Roi 3 ($4.99) : This is a platform mini puzzle game that takes place during the King of France era. It certainly looks very interesting from the get-go, not to mention the labyrinth vibes. Good luck on o collecting the cards of the kings of France.

: This is a platform mini puzzle game that takes place during the King of France era. It certainly looks very interesting from the get-go, not to mention the labyrinth vibes. Good luck on o collecting the cards of the kings of France. QB - a cube's tale ( $2.99 ) : You shimmy with your cube through 80 levels in this puzzler. Along the way, there are buttons that come in several colors, all of which trigger different actions. Sometimes such an action makes it impossible to complete the level, so pay attention!

: You shimmy with your cube through 80 levels in this puzzler. Along the way, there are buttons that come in several colors, all of which trigger different actions. Sometimes such an action makes it impossible to complete the level, so pay attention! Monsterz Minigames Deluxe ( $2.99 ) : Speed is of the essence in this collection of action-packed mini-games.

: Speed is of the essence in this collection of action-packed mini-games. Car Driving Sim - Ichallenge 1 ( $0.99 ) : This game is aimed at racing enthusiasts among you. An open-world racing simulation with many game modes to choose from! You can race around the world with your avatar and meet other players.

: This game is aimed at racing enthusiasts among you. An open-world racing simulation with many game modes to choose from! You can race around the world with your avatar and meet other players. Warlords Classic Strategy ( $4.99 ): Strategy game with a retro look. Does this remind you of the old times when things were so much simpler? Then dive in and conquer enemy cities! By the way, more maps can be unlocked via in-app purchases.

That's it for today! We do hope that you have found something suitable. If not, we will have two more articles with more apps and games for you next week! Since we can't see just how long some of these links will remain free: Please let us know in the comments if an app is no longer free—thanks!