Android and iOS: 29 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand-new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

Simpan ( $2.49 ): Save quick notes in a minimalistic app that is compatible with fingerprint and password access protection.

): Save quick notes in a minimalistic app that is compatible with fingerprint and password access protection. Memorize IELTS ( $4.99 ): This is a learning tool that uses flash cards to help you learn IELTS vocabulary (popular English test).

): This is a learning tool that uses flash cards to help you learn IELTS vocabulary (popular English test). Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords ($0.99) : This password manager is also currently free. It stores encrypted passwords directly on your smartphone and does not require any in-app purchases or ads.

: This password manager is also currently free. It stores encrypted passwords directly on your smartphone and does not require any in-app purchases or ads. Science for Kids ($1.99) : This app is aimed at children and aims to teach them about renowned scientists.

: This app is aimed at children and aims to teach them about renowned scientists. Memorize Vietnamese ($4.99) : Another offshoot of the Memorize series, but this time with Vietnamese vocabulary. Again, learning is done with flash cards.

Temporarily free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Memorize Vietnamese ($4.99) : The Memorize series is also currently free for iOS, so we recommend it to you here as well.

: The Memorize series is also currently free for iOS, so we recommend it to you here as well. Memorize IELTS ($4.99) : And we've already suggested the Memorize app for IELTS vocabulary above. You can save a fiver here, too.

: And we've already suggested the Memorize app for IELTS vocabulary above. You can save a fiver here, too. Quiety ($0.99) : "Quiet. Sleep. Nature sounds" is the name of this app in the App Store, so you know what it's all about: Pleasant soundscapes are supposed to lull you gently to sleep.

: "Quiet. Sleep. Nature sounds" is the name of this app in the App Store, so you know what it's all about: Pleasant soundscapes are supposed to lull you gently to sleep. Pholorize ($3.99) : With this app you can colorize your old black and white photos... or even new black and white photos - just saying!

: With this app you can colorize your old black and white photos... or even new black and white photos - just saying! Epica Pro ($0.99) : We already suggested this photo tool with countless effects and funny backgrounds some time ago. Now it's free again.

: We already suggested this photo tool with countless effects and funny backgrounds some time ago. Now it's free again. Export Contact ($2.99) : The name says it all: With this app you can transfer your iPhone or iPad contact list to other devices and export it to CSV, vCard or even XLSX (Excel) formats. Also, an app we already recommended.

: The name says it all: With this app you can transfer your iPhone or iPad contact list to other devices and export it to CSV, vCard or even XLSX (Excel) formats. Also, an app we already recommended. OCR Text Recogniser ($4.99) : This optical text recognition app is also currently free. The app is said to be able to recognize and extract text in various languages from images with 98 percent accuracy.

: This optical text recognition app is also currently free. The app is said to be able to recognize and extract text in various languages from images with 98 percent accuracy. Monster Dance ($3.99) : Here we have a very nice picture book for children, which is supposed to take away their fear of viruses and diseases. The pictures are also accompanied by sound and are very lovingly designed.

Currently free iOS games

Rent Business Tycoon Game ($3.99) : You might find out if you have what it takes to be a rent shark when you play this game, which is all about collecting as many rents as possible.

: You might find out if you have what it takes to be a rent shark when you play this game, which is all about collecting as many rents as possible. Bubble Tower 2 ($0.99) : Pop the balloons to position the box on the platform in this balance and timing challenge.

: Pop the balloons to position the box on the platform in this balance and timing challenge. StoryToys Beauty and the Beast ($1.99) : Once again we recommend the interactive storybooks of this series, in this case the classic story "Beauty and the Beast".

: Once again we recommend the interactive storybooks of this series, in this case the classic story "Beauty and the Beast". StoryToys Haunted House ($1.99) : Another Story-Toys representative, but this time with a child-friendly scary factor.

: Another Story-Toys representative, but this time with a child-friendly scary factor. Super Lines ($2.99) : Relive the classic Snake game in this version with psychedelic graphics and four different game modes.

: Relive the classic Snake game in this version with psychedelic graphics and four different game modes. Drop Flop! ($0.99) : Test your reflexes by dropping and collecting balls by tapping the screen.

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week, on Tuesday and on Friday. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?