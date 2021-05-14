Android and iOS: 22 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

Basic Weather App ($4.99) - Another weather forecast app option, with maps and charts, plus a widget for your phone's home screen.

- Another weather forecast app option, with maps and charts, plus a widget for your phone's home screen. Boundo ($0.99) - Access advanced information from apps installed on your phone or smartwatch (WearOS), with options for APK extraction, icon and more.

- Access advanced information from apps installed on your phone or smartwatch (WearOS), with options for APK extraction, icon and more. Expense Tracker Premium ($2.99) - This app gives an overview of the money you have available until your next paycheck, organizing your budget starting at the temporarily free price; (ends Monday [17]).

- This app gives an overview of the money you have available until your next paycheck, organizing your budget starting at the temporarily free price; (ends Monday [17]). One Swipe Notes ($0.99) - Make quick notes on your phone with a simple on-screen gesture command.

Temporarily free Android games

Battle Time 2: Ultimate ($1.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Choose your class and defeat enemies with skills and spells earned throughout real-time battles.

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Choose your class and defeat enemies with skills and spells earned throughout real-time battles. City Destructor HD ($2.49) - Build and destroy buildings, houses and everything in your way in this puzzle game where you must use as few bombs as possible.

- Build and destroy buildings, houses and everything in your way in this puzzle game where you must use as few bombs as possible. DungeonCorp VIP ($0.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Another game in the auto-farming style, here you must overcome the demonic challenges of the corporate environment (?!?).

(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Another game in the auto-farming style, here you must overcome the demonic challenges of the corporate environment (?!?). Everybody's RPG ($0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - JRPG with a retro look and hundreds of characters and PvP mode.

(includes ads and in-app purchases) - JRPG with a retro look and hundreds of characters and PvP mode. Message Quest ($2.99) (includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Point-and-click adventure game in which you control the herald Feste on a slightly less heroic journey than usual.

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Currently free iOS games

Mars Power Industries ($1.99) - Mars colonization depends on you: plan the power distribution system to the colonists' homes on the red planet.

- Mars colonization depends on you: plan the power distribution system to the colonists' homes on the red planet. Drop Flop! ( $0.99 ) - Test your reflexes by dropping and collecting balls with taps on the screen.

) - Test your reflexes by dropping and collecting balls with taps on the screen. Bubble Tower 2 ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases) - Pop the balloons to position the box on the platform in this balance and timing challenge.

) (offers in-app purchases) - Pop the balloons to position the box on the platform in this balance and timing challenge. Magic Tower Touch ( $0.99 ) (in-app purchases) - Save the princess (again?) by solving various puzzles;

) (in-app purchases) - Save the princess (again?) by solving various puzzles; Super Lines ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases) - Relive the classic snake game in this version with psychedelic graphics and four different game modes.

) (offers in-app purchases) - Relive the classic snake game in this version with psychedelic graphics and four different game modes. Tank Battle ( $4.90 ) (in-app purchases) - Protect your base by destroying enemy tanks in this 8-bit inspired game.

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week, on Tuesday and on Friday. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.

What other temporarily free apps would you recommend to the NextPit community?