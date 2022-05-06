Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Meta Launcher Pro - iOS 15 ($5.99) : This application customizes your Android UI to be close to the iPhone experience. The app has 4.4 stars in the Play Store.

: This application customizes your Android UI to be close to the iPhone experience. The app has 4.4 stars in the Play Store. Watchface Futorum H17 ($1.49) : Hybrid watch face with customizable style and activity information.

Free Android games

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ($2.99) : Top-down view tower defense strategy game with high resolution graphics and a more contemporary setting.

: Top-down view tower defense strategy game with high resolution graphics and a more contemporary setting. Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse ($0.99) : First-person shooter that once again pits you against zombies.

: First-person shooter that once again pits you against zombies. Merge Number Puzzle ( $3.99 ) : A fun and intuitive puzzle game that needs you to combine matching numbers to solve the board. It is a really simple puzzle game for some stress-free puzzle solving.

: A fun and intuitive puzzle game that needs you to combine matching numbers to solve the board. It is a really simple puzzle game for some stress-free puzzle solving. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium ($0.99) : A game where you fight darkness with fruit-shaped robots—anyone who doesn't download this must be crazy.

: A game where you fight darkness with fruit-shaped robots—anyone who doesn't download this must be crazy. Dungeon Corporation P ($1.99) : Defeat the corporate monsters and upgrade your equipment in this idle dungeon game.

: Defeat the corporate monsters and upgrade your equipment in this idle dungeon game. Coin Princess ($0.99) : Retro-looking—and sounding—game where you help the once-again-kidnapped princess to escape the monsters.

: Retro-looking—and sounding—game where you help the once-again-kidnapped princess to escape the monsters. Dead Bunker 2 HD ($0.99) : We usually feature a survival horror FPS game on this list and in Dead Bunker 2 you play as a mercenary hired to take documents from a biological laboratory. What can go wrong, right?

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Epica 2 Pro ($0.99) : Apply cool effects to your pictures, from magic effects to crazy hairstyles. With Epica 2 you will be able to get a giggle out of every chat. Additionally, if you are feeling uninspired, the app also offers outlines to help you strike the best pose.

Apply cool effects to your pictures, from magic effects to crazy hairstyles. With Epica 2 you will be able to get a giggle out of every chat. Additionally, if you are feeling uninspired, the app also offers outlines to help you strike the best pose. Fenix for Twitter ($5.99) : Fenix offers a customizable Twitter experience. Navigate without ads in your timeline. Mute unwanted users, hashtags or keywords.

: Fenix offers a customizable Twitter experience. Navigate without ads in your timeline. Mute unwanted users, hashtags or keywords. Syntronik ($14.99) : Transform your iPhone or iPad into 17 classic music synthesizers, with 37 special effects and 50 instruments presets.

: Transform your iPhone or iPad into 17 classic music synthesizers, with 37 special effects and 50 instruments presets. Contacts Widget ($1.99) : Contacts widget is an app that places quick dials right in your home screen by using a widget. You can organize those contacts quickly by using different widget windows on your home screen. Then you can quickly dial them or send them a message!

: Contacts widget is an app that places quick dials right in your home screen by using a widget. You can organize those contacts quickly by using different widget windows on your home screen. Then you can quickly dial them or send them a message! Bed Time | Large Clock ($0.99) : As the name says, this app displays the time in big letters on the screen, simple as that.

: As the name says, this app displays the time in big letters on the screen, simple as that. Stablty ($9.99) : Fight stress with a full array of mindfulness tools to ease your mind.

Free iOS games

Finding.. ($1.99) : Finding Yourself is a classical gameplay built in a beautiful scenery. You are a kid that find a flower and start your journey through the game.

: Finding Yourself is a classical gameplay built in a beautiful scenery. You are a kid that find a flower and start your journey through the game. True Skate ( $1.99 ) Kicks things off with a skateboarding game sure to please fans of Tony Hawk's legendary sports game series!

) Kicks things off with a skateboarding game sure to please fans of Tony Hawk's legendary sports game series! Sandbox Planet ($5.99) : Build your own solar system with stars, planets, and black holes. And then watch them interact and grow (or collapse).

: Build your own solar system with stars, planets, and black holes. And then watch them interact and grow (or collapse). Fill me up - Block Brain Game! ($2.99) : A rather simple puzzle game. Certainly not meant for raucous gaming nights, but while waiting for the bus... maybe?

: A rather simple puzzle game. Certainly not meant for raucous gaming nights, but while waiting for the bus... maybe? Airplane Chess 3D ($4.99) : A digital version of the classic Ludo board game.

: A digital version of the classic Ludo board game. Warlords Classic Strategy ($4.99) : The classic top-view Amiga/PC classic, now on your iOS device. Play 18 maps with the option of multiplayer matches and capture your opponent's cities!

: The classic top-view Amiga/PC classic, now on your iOS device. Play 18 maps with the option of multiplayer matches and capture your opponent's cities! Match Attack ($1.99) : A simple puzzle game that combines the classic match-3 gameplay with the addictive Tetris formula.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.