Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Crypto Helper ($0.99) : Far from a mining app (or mining app helper), this small application encrypts messages with a key provided by you.

: Far from a mining app (or mining app helper), this small application encrypts messages with a key provided by you. Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) ($3.99) : A Jabber/XMPP instant messenger client for Android, with support for end-to-end encryption, video calls, and more.

: A Jabber/XMPP instant messenger client for Android, with support for end-to-end encryption, video calls, and more. Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop ($10.99) : Not only force close apps that are not behaving well in the background, but also clear cache to free up some storage space.

: Not only force close apps that are not behaving well in the background, but also clear cache to free up some storage space. Game Booster GFX Tool Fire ($5.99) : We are not particularly fans of "game boosting" apps, but this app has an average score of 4 stars after 265 reviews on the Play Store.

Free Android games

Word Connect PRO ($1.99) : Tired of the Wordle fever but still looking for word games? Challenge yourself to find all the possible words in the playfield.

: Tired of the Wordle fever but still looking for word games? Challenge yourself to find all the possible words in the playfield. Dead Bunker 2 HD ($0.99) : We usually feature a survival horror FPS game on this list and in Dead Bunker 2 you play as a mercenary hired to take documents from a biological laboratory. What can go wrong, right?

: We usually feature a survival horror FPS game on this list and in Dead Bunker 2 you play as a mercenary hired to take documents from a biological laboratory. What can go wrong, right? Coin Princess! ($0.99) : Escape the devil's castle by defeating the evil forces with an ever-expanding army of knights.

: Escape the devil's castle by defeating the evil forces with an ever-expanding army of knights. Neo Monsters ($0.99) : Let's be clear, Neo Monsters is (another) Pokémon clone. Capture wild creatures and tame train them to become killer machines by putting them to battle with other wild monsters.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Syntronik ($14.99) : Transform your iPhone or iPad into 17 classic music synthesizers, with 37 special effects and 50 instruments presets.

: Transform your iPhone or iPad into 17 classic music synthesizers, with 37 special effects and 50 instruments presets. Notes Writer Pro ($7.99) : Write, edit, format, and export text documents from your mobile device. Annotate, save as PDF, edit with the Apple Pencil, and more.

: Write, edit, format, and export text documents from your mobile device. Annotate, save as PDF, edit with the Apple Pencil, and more. Bed Time | Large Clock ($0.99) : As the name says, this app displays the time in big letters on the screen, simple as that.

: As the name says, this app displays the time in big letters on the screen, simple as that. PhotoBot - Automated selfies ($4.99) : Don't ever need to touch the screen (or press the volume button) to snap a selfie. This app takes 10 burst pictures after a preset timer.

: Don't ever need to touch the screen (or press the volume button) to snap a selfie. This app takes 10 burst pictures after a preset timer. Stablty ($9.99) : Fight stress with a full array of mindfulness tools to ease your mind.

Free iOS games

Sandbox Planet ($5.99) : Build your own solar system with stars, planets, and black holes. And then watch them interact and grow (or collapse).

: Build your own solar system with stars, planets, and black holes. And then watch them interact and grow (or collapse). Finding ($1.99) : An adventure game with minimalistic graphics in which you need to solve puzzles to uncover the story.

: An adventure game with minimalistic graphics in which you need to solve puzzles to uncover the story. Warlords Classic Strategy ($4.99) : The classic top-view Amiga/PC classic, now on your iOS device. Play 18 maps with the option of multiplayer matches and capture your opponent's cities!

: The classic top-view Amiga/PC classic, now on your iOS device. Play 18 maps with the option of multiplayer matches and capture your opponent's cities! Match Attack ($1.99) : A simple puzzle game that combines the classic match-3 gameplay with the addictive Tetris formula.

: A simple puzzle game that combines the classic match-3 gameplay with the addictive Tetris formula. Neo Monsters ($0.99) : This Pokémon-clone is also available for free on the Apple App Store. Gotta catch them all!

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.