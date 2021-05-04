Android and iOS: 31 apps & games now free for a limited time only

Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.

Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.

Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only

90x Video Player Pro ( $3.99) - Watch video files in all major formats on your device's internal memory or memory card

- Watch video files in all major formats on your device's internal memory or memory card Knots 3D ( $5.99 ) - Learn how to make (and undo) over 150 different types of knots, with instructions in three dimensions

- Learn how to make (and undo) over 150 different types of knots, with instructions in three dimensions Manual Camera ( $4.99 ) - Make use of manual controls for exposure, speed, ISO, white balance, focus, and save files in RAW format via your smartphone camera

- Make use of manual controls for exposure, speed, ISO, white balance, focus, and save files in RAW format via your smartphone camera Space Wallpaper 4K Pro ( $1.49 ) - Check out other planetary wonders like the sun and moon in your smartphone's background

- Check out other planetary wonders like the sun and moon in your smartphone's background Home Workouts Gym Pro ( $1.49 ) - (includes in-app purchases) - Resume your exercise routine without having to leave home. There are different programs that does away with the need for equipment to remain healthy

Temporarily free Android games

Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store

Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store

Currently free iOS games

Balance Stuff ( $1.99 ) - Balance the most diverse objects without worrying about shape, color, or style. Just make sure nothing falls through the hundreds of challenging stages

- Balance the most diverse objects without worrying about shape, color, or style. Just make sure nothing falls through the hundreds of challenging stages Space War GS ( $1.99 ) - Relive the nostalgia of classics like Galaga, Raiden, and other shoot-'em'ups on your smartphone display. Works even on the Apple Watch!

- Relive the nostalgia of classics like Galaga, Raiden, and other shoot-'em'ups on your smartphone display. Works even on the Apple Watch! The Most Amazing Sheep Game ( $0.99 ) - With a (probably) exaggerated name, control a sheep in this platform and rhythm mix of a game

- With a (probably) exaggerated name, control a sheep in this platform and rhythm mix of a game Block vs Block ( $2.99 ) - (offers in-app purchases) - A game that is similar to Tetris where you stack falling blocks and eliminate them as a line (or lines)

- (offers in-app purchases) - A game that is similar to Tetris where you stack falling blocks and eliminate them as a line (or lines) Shadow of Death ( $2.99 ) - (offers in-app purchases) - Choose your hero and face monsters in a world that is differentiated by light and shadow (and special effects)

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.

