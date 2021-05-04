Android and iOS: 31 apps & games now free for a limited time only
Yet another week has passed by, and here we are with a brand new list of apps and games for both Android and iOS platforms that will be available for free for a limited time only in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Don't waste any more time and save some money while you're at it by downloading these recommended apps onto your smartphone.
Our team updates this lists every single week, so if you are reading this article a day after its release, the status of some apps may no longer be free in their respective app stores. At the time of publishing, all of the apps listed here were available for Android and iOS platforms for free. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth mentioning, let me know in the comments.
Here's a tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install the app anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. Doing so will make sure that it is already part of your library which you can install for free in the future as and when required.
Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store
Free Android productivity apps on the Google Play Store for a limited time only
- 90x Video Player Pro (
$3.99)- Watch video files in all major formats on your device's internal memory or memory card
- Knots 3D (
$5.99) - Learn how to make (and undo) over 150 different types of knots, with instructions in three dimensions
- Manual Camera (
$4.99) - Make use of manual controls for exposure, speed, ISO, white balance, focus, and save files in RAW format via your smartphone camera
- Space Wallpaper 4K Pro (
$1.49) - Check out other planetary wonders like the sun and moon in your smartphone's background
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (
$1.49) - (includes in-app purchases) - Resume your exercise routine without having to leave home. There are different programs that does away with the need for equipment to remain healthy
Temporarily free Android games
- Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle (
$0.99) - Clear the playing field in this traditional game that requires you to match colors and remove balls from the screen
- Super Oscar Premium (
$0.99) - Help Super MarioOscar in this platform game that has numerous stages, using skills to overcome enemies and obstacles
- The Curse of Zigoris (
$2.49) - Conquer more than 20 different levels filled with enemies, hidden treasures in this converted PC game
- Color Link Deluxe VIP (
$1.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - Collect colored dots without crossing lines in this puzzle that starts off easy but gets increasingly difficult
- Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple (
$1.49) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - First-person shooter with RPG elements in dungeons full of monsters and mysteries
- Heroes Legend (
$0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - Save the world (again) with the help of heroes and their special abilities against the computer AI or other players
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure (
$1.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - Create your character and survive in this highly stylized world that bears similarities to Minecraft
- Shadow of Death (
$0.99)(includes ads and offers in-app purchases) - Choose your hero and face monsters in a world that is differentiated by light and shadow (and special effects)
- Triple Fantasy Premium (
$4.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - Collect cards to face monsters and save the kingdom
- Trojan War Premium: Legend of Sparta (
$0.99) (includes ads and in-app purchases) - Control historical gods and heroes and relive the legend of the Trojan War (with some creative liberties)
Temporarily free iOS apps on the Apple App Store
Free productivity apps for iOS for a limited time only on the Apple App Store
- All Smart Remote Controls TV (
$2.99) - Control different TV models on your smartphone or tablet. Includes shortcuts to apps like Netflix and YouTube
- Kintsugi (
$19.90) - Combat stress and anxiety by keeping track of your daily life to know yourself better
- Knots 3D (
$5.99) - Learn to tie (and undo) over 150 different types of knots, with instructions in three dimensions
- Big Clock - Clock Time Widgets (
$0.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - Transform your iPhone into an alarm clock with different theme options and even widget support in iOS 14
- Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help (
$0.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - Listen to audio recordings that help relax your body and mind, fighting the effects of insomnia
- File Calendar (
$1.99) - (in-app purchases) - Integrate your appointment management system and files in a single app, with options for attachments and different views
- Mideo: Record Video With Music (
$2.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - Record videos while listening to music without interrupting audio playback from a different app or streaming service
- Qoin - Expenses and Incomes (
$10.99) - (allows in-app purchases) - Keep track of your daily expenses and stick to your budget with the help of widgets on your iPhone screen
- Ski Tracker & Snow Forecast (
$0.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - As the Northern Hemisphere comes out of winter, it is now the Southern Hemisphere's turn to feel the chills. Check the weather forecast and record your runs
- Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds (
$2.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - Use high-definition recordings to calm yourself down, complete with a three-dimensional audio system for added immersion
- Vector Logo Designer (
$4.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - Create logos from a library of shapes and editing tools and export them to different file formats
Currently free iOS games
- Balance Stuff (
$1.99) - Balance the most diverse objects without worrying about shape, color, or style. Just make sure nothing falls through the hundreds of challenging stages
- Space War GS (
$1.99) - Relive the nostalgia of classics like Galaga, Raiden, and other shoot-'em'ups on your smartphone display. Works even on the Apple Watch!
- The Most Amazing Sheep Game (
$0.99) - With a (probably) exaggerated name, control a sheep in this platform and rhythm mix of a game
- Block vs Block (
$2.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - A game that is similar to Tetris where you stack falling blocks and eliminate them as a line (or lines)
- Shadow of Death (
$2.99) - (offers in-app purchases) - Choose your hero and face monsters in a world that is differentiated by light and shadow (and special effects)
Well, these apps made it to this week's list! Do bear in mind that all of these apps are only free for a short while. Hence, it is possible that by the time you read this article after it has been published, some of these suggestions would no longer be free.
In any case, our team publishes a new version of this article every week, on Tuesday and on Friday. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free or have some recommendations to share with us? Write us a message or leave a comment below.
