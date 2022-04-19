Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Manual Camera DSLR ($4.99) : Already featured in our weekly lists and always popular, this camera app offers advanced controls over your phone's photography features.

: Already featured in our weekly lists and always popular, this camera app offers advanced controls over your phone's photography features. Quick Arc Launcher ($2.99) [For Android 10 and older. For Android 11 and newer check Arc Launcher 2]: A different type of launcher in which you access your favorite apps using a swipe motion.

[For Android 10 and older. For Android 11 and newer check Arc Launcher 2]: A different type of launcher in which you access your favorite apps using a swipe motion. Simple Clock Widget ($0.99) : Display the time in text form on your home screen with different typography settings.

: Display the time in text form on your home screen with different typography settings. Bubbles Battery Indicator ($1.49) : Similar to some Android skins this app displays a bubble animation whenever your phone is charging.

Free Android games

Zombie Age 3 ($0.99) : Control famous (unlicensed?) characters and exterminate the zombies in this cartoonish side-scroller.

: Control famous (unlicensed?) characters and exterminate the zombies in this cartoonish side-scroller. Dungeon Princess 2 ($8.99) : A mix between rogue-like and strategy RPG, customize your warrior princess to explore mysterious dungeons.

: A mix between rogue-like and strategy RPG, customize your warrior princess to explore mysterious dungeons. Dungeon999 ($0.99) : Explore 999 floors full of slimes and improve your characters with items, magical abilities, and bad jokes.

: Explore 999 floors full of slimes and improve your characters with items, magical abilities, and bad jokes. Theme Park Simulator ($0.99) : Check popular theme park attractions, ferris wheels, rollercoasters, and more on your phone.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Shoot Pro Webcam ($4.99) : Use your iPhone as a webcam on your Mac PC and control it using the Apple Watch.

: Use your iPhone as a webcam on your Mac PC and control it using the Apple Watch. Time Warp ($3.99) : Apply fun effects and filters to your photos, with distortions, mirroring, and other tools.

: Apply fun effects and filters to your photos, with distortions, mirroring, and other tools. Liquid Timer ($1.99) : Use your iPhone or iPad as a big countdown clock similar to an hourglass.

: Use your iPhone or iPad as a big countdown clock similar to an hourglass. Metronome Pro 2 ($0.99) : Display sheet music on your iPad and a handy metronome in your Apple Watch.

: Display sheet music on your iPad and a handy metronome in your Apple Watch. Visualmed ($5.99) : Check summaries for medical trials in a simple to use and search index.

Free iOS games

HappyTruck ($1.99) : Another physics-based side-scroller, take the truck to the end of the stage within the time limit.

: Another physics-based side-scroller, take the truck to the end of the stage within the time limit. Vpet ($7.99) : Do you miss the 90's? Relive the Tamagotchi craze on your iPhone.

: Do you miss the 90's? Relive the Tamagotchi craze on your iPhone. Tank Battle - Mini War ($4.99) : Another retro-inspired game, this time similar to the 8-bit Battle City console title.

: Another retro-inspired game, this time similar to the 8-bit Battle City console title. Sandbox Planet ($6.99) : An universe SIMULATOR, place different celestial bodies and watch them interact.

: An universe SIMULATOR, place different celestial bodies and watch them interact. Wordlito ($0.99) : Another Wordle clone, this time with accessibility and voiceover features, including a curious split-screen mode on iPad.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.