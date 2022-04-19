Tech & Community
NextPit

Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
NextPit Apps of the week 10
© NextPit

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Get a 30-day Free Prime Video
with Amazon Prime Trial

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

  • Manual Camera DSLR ($4.99): Already featured in our weekly lists and always popular, this camera app offers advanced controls over your phone's photography features.
  • Quick Arc Launcher ($2.99) [For Android 10 and older. For Android 11 and newer check Arc Launcher 2]: A different type of launcher in which you access your favorite apps using a swipe motion.
  • Simple Clock Widget ($0.99): Display the time in text form on your home screen with different typography settings.
  • Bubbles Battery Indicator ($1.49): Similar to some Android skins this app displays a bubble animation whenever your phone is charging.

Free Android games

  • Zombie Age 3 ($0.99): Control famous (unlicensed?) characters and exterminate the zombies in this cartoonish side-scroller.
  • Dungeon Princess 2 ($8.99): A mix between rogue-like and strategy RPG, customize your warrior princess to explore mysterious dungeons.
  • Dungeon999 ($0.99): Explore 999 floors full of slimes and improve your characters with items, magical abilities, and bad jokes.
  • Theme Park Simulator ($0.99): Check popular theme park attractions, ferris wheels, rollercoasters, and more on your phone.
Get a 30-day Free Prime Gaming
with Amazon Prime Trial

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

  • Shoot Pro Webcam ($4.99): Use your iPhone as a webcam on your Mac PC and control it using the Apple Watch.
  • Time Warp ($3.99): Apply fun effects and filters to your photos, with distortions, mirroring, and other tools.
  • Liquid Timer ($1.99): Use your iPhone or iPad as a big countdown clock similar to an hourglass.
  • Metronome Pro 2 ($0.99): Display sheet music on your iPad and a handy metronome in your Apple Watch.
  • Visualmed ($5.99): Check summaries for medical trials in a simple to use and search index.

Free iOS games

  • HappyTruck ($1.99): Another physics-based side-scroller, take the truck to the end of the stage within the time limit.
  • Vpet ($7.99): Do you miss the 90's? Relive the Tamagotchi craze on your iPhone.
  • Tank Battle - Mini War ($4.99): Another retro-inspired game, this time similar to the 8-bit Battle City console title.
  • Sandbox Planet ($6.99): An universe SIMULATOR, place different celestial bodies and watch them interact.
  • Wordlito ($0.99): Another Wordle clone, this time with accessibility and voiceover features, including a curious split-screen mode on iPad.
Get a 7-day Free Apple TV+ trial

NextPit's app central

Best Android apps Best iPhone apps
Best free Android Apps
Best messaging apps Best free music download apps
Best music streaming apps Best movie and video streaming apps
Best camera apps Best photo editors
Best fitness apps Best dating apps
Best calorie counting apps Best pedometer apps
Best Android customization apps Best Android launchers
Best Android keyboards Best Android file managers
Best Android browsers Best Android lock screen apps
Best calendar apps Best e-mail apps
Best note-taking apps Best cloud storage apps
Best weather apps Best Android offline maps apps
Best Android food ordering apps Best Android grocery apps
How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed 

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing