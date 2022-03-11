Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

With the end of the week, it is time once again for NextPit's list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Miracast for Android on TV ($11.99) : Stream content from your mobile or tablet to a compatible smart TV.

: Stream content from your mobile or tablet to a compatible smart TV. Word Resume Creator Pro ($0.99) : This application allows you to easily create modern resumes in Word format.

: This application allows you to easily create modern resumes in Word format. Word Resume Builder Pro ($0.99) : This application is very similar to the previous one, except that it is mainly based on predefined templates.

: This application is very similar to the previous one, except that it is mainly based on predefined templates. QR & Barcode Scanner ($2.99) : A complete and ad-free application for reading barcodes and QR codes.

Free Android games

Special Elite force Mission ($7.99) : Play as a secret commando and serve your country by eliminating enemies in this shooting game.

: Play as a secret commando and serve your country by eliminating enemies in this shooting game. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ($0.99) : Choose your weapon and kill all the zombies in this side-scrolling shooter! In Zombie Age 3, you have over 30 weapons and over 20 characters with their own abilities to unleash destruction on the zombie hordes.

: Choose your weapon and kill all the zombies in this side-scrolling shooter! In Zombie Age 3, you have over 30 weapons and over 20 characters with their own abilities to unleash destruction on the zombie hordes. Super Runner {Pro} ($1.49) : In this game, you will have only one goal: to run as fast as you can and avoid the obstacles in your direction.

: In this game, you will have only one goal: to run as fast as you can and avoid the obstacles in your direction. Infinite Puzzle ($4.49) : Although I'm not quite sure if this puzzle game is really infinite, you can check it out for yourself in this minimalist puzzle about connecting all the lines displayed on the screen.

: Although I'm not quite sure if this puzzle game is really infinite, you can check it out for yourself in this minimalist puzzle about connecting all the lines displayed on the screen. Save the boy ($1,49) : Guide your hero on an incredible track while avoiding obstacles and collect stars to advance in the game.

: Guide your hero on an incredible track while avoiding obstacles and collect stars to advance in the game. Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D ($1,49) : Challenge your best friends and buddies to show them your classic racing skills while having fun.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

NDI HX Camera ($19.99) : This app turns your smartphone or tablet into a live stream video production camera.

: This app turns your smartphone or tablet into a live stream video production camera. AirDisk Pro ($2.99) : AirDisk Pro is back on our list. This application allows you to access your files on iPhone and iPad (or iPod Touch) via Windows or macOS.

: AirDisk Pro is back on our list. This application allows you to access your files on iPhone and iPad (or iPod Touch) via Windows or macOS. Safety Photo+Video Pro ($3.99) : This application allows you to secure your photos and videos by blocking access to them with a password.

: This application allows you to secure your photos and videos by blocking access to them with a password. Epica 2 Pro ($0.99) : Apply cool effects to your photos, from magical effects to crazy hairstyles. With Epica 2, you'll be able to get a laugh out of every conversation. Plus, if you're feeling uninspired, the app also offers diagrams to help you strike the best pose.

: Apply cool effects to your photos, from magical effects to crazy hairstyles. With Epica 2, you'll be able to get a laugh out of every conversation. Plus, if you're feeling uninspired, the app also offers diagrams to help you strike the best pose. Exif Viewer - Photo Metadata ($2.99) : This EXIF viewer allows you to view and edit image metadata, remove geolocation information, device, and more from your personal photos.

Free iOS games

Super Lines ($4.99) : Futuristic and fluorescent version of the classic Snake game, including a two-player mode.

: Futuristic and fluorescent version of the classic Snake game, including a two-player mode. Planet Gravity ($9.99) : Create the solar system step by step with a few missions to complete at each level.

: Create the solar system step by step with a few missions to complete at each level. Dock your Boat 3D ($0.99) : A 3D version of the popular Dock your Boat game, this boat and harbor simulator for docking and undocking under power helps skippers improve their skills in safely maneuvering yachts in different environments.

: A 3D version of the popular Dock your Boat game, this boat and harbor simulator for docking and undocking under power helps skippers improve their skills in safely maneuvering yachts in different environments. Ninja Mathster ($1.99) : A martial arts-themed game in which your goal will be to complete missions to advance your level by earning belts.

: A martial arts-themed game in which your goal will be to complete missions to advance your level by earning belts. Graph Paper Dungeon ($0.99) : A maze game that pays tribute to the art of paper and pencil role-playing games.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.