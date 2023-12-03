Backup Your Home or RV with Ecoflow Delta 2 Power Station at 30% Off

The versatility of portable power stations has always made these backup energy cubes very essential for your home needs or outdoor trips. If you're in for the market for a reliable and trusted high-capacity power station, Ecoflow now has its Delta 2 at 30% cheaper over on Amazon. Here's how to avail this deal.

The discount amounts to $300, and you can get through applying the coupon code before checkout. This puts the Ecoflow Delta 2 at $699 or its near record low price of $649 we saw back during Black Friday. Ultimately, the current deal is still a fantastic saving, and you won't find the same current offers from other retailers.

Why we can recommend the Ecoflow Delta 2 for you to buy without hesitation

In our review of Ecoflow's Delta 2, we found it to be a no ordinary portable power station, it's also one of the best solar generators with expandable storage. This makes it even a compelling purchase now that it's more affordable.

For the basics, it features 1024 Wh battery capacity made from LFP cells, which means it has a longer lifespan compared to other types of batteries. It also outputs 1200 watts of power with 1800 peak. Meaning, it should be enough to energize most high-powered appliances in your home or your RV. Through added battery stations, the Delta 2's capacity can be expanded to 3 kWh.

Ecoflow's Delta 2 has AC sockets, USB ports, wireless charging pad and DC output. / © NextPit

The Ecoflow Delta 2 supports fast charging as well. A refill from 0 to 80 percent is quickly done under 50 minutes, and it's one of the fastest power stations in its class. Apart from tapping the conventional outlets to charge it, users have the option to refill it via solar panels. You can find plenty of full-sized AC and DC sockets in addition to USB ports and a wireless charging pad to supply many form of devices.

There is also a bright and legible display at the front to check the status of the station. However, the mobile app of Ecoflow is intuitive to be used as a standalone method to efficiently manager the Delta 2 anywhere from your comfort of your home or when you're away. Plus, the Wi-Fi connection is complemented by Bluetooth for quick pairing with smartphones.

Are you looking to secure your home by adding a power station to your backup arsenal soon? What do you think of the Ecoflow Delta 2 at this rate? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.