Every year, Samsung refreshes its Galaxy Watch line which also arrives with new unique watch faces. Thankfully, these watch faces are not exclusive to the new models. Now, if you've been waiting to download the latest One UI 6 Watch watch faces from the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7, they're finally downloadable on the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, and Watch 4 starting today.

Apart from new features, watch faces are another way to spice up or at least bring a new life to an old Samsung smartwatch. With the launch of the One UI 6 Watch on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (review) and Galaxy Watch 7 (review), Samsung added three new watch face entries.

Which Samsung Galaxy Watch models are these watch faces compatible with?

The new watch faces are developed based on Wear OS 5, and similar to the compatibility of the upcoming One UI 6 Watch update, these designs will be available to the last three generations of Galaxy Watch.

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Pro

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Classic

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch FE

What are the new One UI 6 Watch watch faces?

The new default for the standard Galaxy Watch model is called spatial numbers. Basically, it appears as a unique clock that uses rounded shapes and strong colors that change depending on the time and form in a floating position. This supports up to two complications that you can also customize along with a shortcut for app or control.

Next is simple digital, and as the name implies it is a watch face with an easy-to-read digital hourly clock with the minutes laid out as small slotted shapes in a circle shape. The seconds are indicated through a circle running around these minute slots.

The new watch faces are available in the featured section and you can download them on your Galaxy Watch 6/5/4. / © Sammy Fans

The third new watch face is the ultra info board, which emphasizes health data. There are up to 7 complications here that you can customize using the deeper health metrics in the Samsung Health app. However, it also supports showing the weather and notifications in addition to health stats.

How to download and apply the new One UI 6 Watch watch faces

While the actual One UI 6 Watch update based on Wear OS 5 is not yet available, Samsung is shipping these new watch faces through the Galaxy Wearable mobile app. Simply update the app if you haven't then follow the steps below to download the new watch faces.

Open the Galaxy Wear mobile app on your phone. Navigate to Watch faces then select the Featured watch faces window. From there, you can download all three new watch faces. Confirm Allow and install to proceed or skip. Choose the new watch face from the dashboard then apply.

Separately, you can customize these new watch faces through your Galaxy Watch or from the mobile app. You can change which complications and shortcuts to include.

Which Samsung Galaxy Watch mode are you using? Share with us your top watch faces (paid or free) in the comments.