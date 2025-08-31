Twice every week, we at nextpit bring you a selection of apps for Android and iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time. Add some variety to your phone's app selection with these discounts on games and applications, but don't waste time!

This list differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selection, where we provide in-depth reviews and analyses. Here, we simply picked these apps because they are currently available at no charge! However, since these are limited-time deals, we can’t promise that they will last long on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s advisable to download them sooner rather than later. Just be mindful of ads, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription traps that may be present.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Compress Video ( $3.49 ): Just like the name says, reduce video sizes to make it faster to share and upload.

): Just like the name says, reduce video sizes to make it faster to share and upload. Stitch Photos ( $3.49 ): Create long screenshots by pasting them together, vertically or horizontally.

): Create long screenshots by pasting them together, vertically or horizontally. Reminder Pro ( $3.699 ): Control your appointments, tasks, medication hours, and more with this versatile app.

): Control your appointments, tasks, medication hours, and more with this versatile app. ProductCut Pro ( $6.49 ): Remove backgrounds, erase elements, and edit your photos for social media, messages, and more.

Free Android Games

Theme Park Simulator ( $1.19 ): Design, manage, and market the ultimate theme park on your phone.

): Design, manage, and market the ultimate theme park on your phone. Space Survival: Mars RPG ( $0.29 ): Explore the red planet, find survivors, and defend your starship from the mysterious creatures.

): Explore the red planet, find survivors, and defend your starship from the mysterious creatures. Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ( $0.59 ): Fight your way through the darkness with flashy attacks in this side-scrolling action game.

): Fight your way through the darkness with flashy attacks in this side-scrolling action game. Bonbon: Candy Match 3 ( $0.99 ): Still not tired from the match-3 craze? Try yet another candy-inspired puzzle game for your phone.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Goal Streaks ( $14.99 ): Remember and track your goals and routine, and keep motivated towards them.

): Remember and track your goals and routine, and keep motivated towards them. Predator Clock ( $0.99 ): Check the time in (creepy) style with this movie-inspired clock app.

): Check the time in (creepy) style with this movie-inspired clock app. Lab Values Reference ( $9.99 ): Specific for healthcare professionals and students, especially those dealing with lab tests.

): Specific for healthcare professionals and students, especially those dealing with lab tests. Medieval Cat Stickers ( $0.99 ): A pack of quirky stickers that mix a medieval style with cats.

Free iPhone games

Fill Me Up ( $4.99 ): Use the geometric forms to fill the board in this minimalistic but challenging puzzle.

): Use the geometric forms to fill the board in this minimalistic but challenging puzzle. Spirit Whisper ( $4.99 ): Is this an app or a game? Talk to the ghosts around you and uncover the mysteries of the supernatural.

): Is this an app or a game? Talk to the ghosts around you and uncover the mysteries of the supernatural. Pro Wrestling Manager ( $3.99 ): Create and manage your professional wrestling association, with storylines, rivalries, and everything that made the "sport" popular in the past.

): Create and manage your professional wrestling association, with storylines, rivalries, and everything that made the "sport" popular in the past. Kid Tarzan Bubble POP Shooter ( $0.99 ): Save the baby animals in the jungle by popping balloons in this classic puzzle game.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Have a nice weekend and see you all next week with another free apps selection!