If you're starting your spring cleaning early, robot vacuums or cleaners can be an efficient way to keep your home spotless with minimal effort. Right now, Roborock’s popular entry-level smart vacuums are on sale, including the Roborock Q5 Pro+ with an automated docking station, which has dropped to $299 (down from $699) at Amazon—a massive 57% discount.

This is the lowest price ever for the Q5 Pro+, saving you $400. Even better, this straight discount doesn’t require a coupon.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q5 Pro+ Take home a saving valued at $400 when you buy the Roborock Q5 Pro+ from Amazon.

Why You Should Buy the Roborock Q5 Pro+

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is one of the best robot vacuums in the entry-to-mid-tier category. With this huge discount, it's an even better investment for automating your cleaning routine, whether at home or in an apartment.

With 5,500 Pa of suction power, the Q5 Pro+ matches higher-end robot vacuums like the Roborock S8+, making it highly effective at lifting large debris from floors and clearing dirt from parquet grooves. It also features a dual anti-tangle roller brush, which is particularly effective at picking up pet hair from rugs and carpets.

The Roborock Q5 Pro+ also includes a vibrating mop, which works simultaneously while vacuuming. Plus, two adjustable water flow modes allow for more adaptable mopping across different types of floors.

Its automated docking station can hold up to 7 weeks' worth of dust and dirt, meaning you can go for weeks without manual emptying. You can also customize emptying and charging periods for added convenience.

For smart functionality, the Roborock Q5 Pro+ supports voice controls via Alexa and Siri, allowing for hands-free operation. Additionally, it uses LiDAR navigation for quick and efficient mapping, multi-level floor mapping, and obstacle avoidance, making it a highly intelligent cleaning companion.

Now that the Roborock Q5 Pro+ has hit this record-low price, will you be grabbing one? Let us know in the comments!