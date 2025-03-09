Hot topics

Redmi’s Price Tag Problem: Is This Smartwatch a Dealbreaker?

nextpit Redmi Watch 5 Test
© nextpit
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Watch 5 at $100, but honestly, it feels like a bit of a stretch. While it’s not without its merits, the overall package leans toward the basic side, and the software algorithms could use some fine-tuning. Plus, when it comes to health data privacy, Xiaomi’s track record as a Chinese brand raises some eyebrows for those concerned about where their data might end up.

I’ve spent some time with the Watch 5, putting it through its paces to separate the highlights from the hiccups. Here’s the lowdown on what Xiaomi’s latest budget smartwatch has to offer and where it falls short. Let’s dive in.

Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5

Good

  • Surprisingly good PPG accuracy
  • Android and iOS compatibility
  • Built-in GNSS receiver
  • Long battery life

Bad

  • “One-size-fits-all” approach
  • Unreliable sleep metrics
  • No native support for Google apps
  • Overpriced
Redmi Watch 5: Design, Display & Durability

The Redmi Watch 5 borrows heavily from the Apple Watch's design language, sporting a square format and a similar strap attachment system. However, Xiaomi opts for a simpler approach with just a single rotating crown, which doubles as a navigation tool and a physical button.

While Xiaomi claims the casing is made from aluminum alloy, it feels "plasticky" in hand, which somewhat undercuts the premium vibe they might be aiming for. On the upside, the watch is impressively lightweight.

A close-up of a Redmi Watch 5 displaying time, date, and fitness data on a wrist.
The Redmi Watch 5 watch faces are colorful but offer hardly any shortcuts to the features displayed on the screen. © nextpit
Close-up of a Redmi Watch 5 on a wrist displaying time and fitness metrics.
Although the Watch 5 casing is made of aluminum alloy, it feels rather 'plasticky' in hand. © nextpit
A person holding a Redmi Watch 5, showing the back with sensors and a white strap.
The PPG sensor on the Redmi Watch 5 is quite reliable—especially if, like me, you don’t have any heart problems. © nextpit
A hand wearing a Redmi Watch 5 displaying the time 14:28 and various health metrics.
The Watch 5's crown allows for easy navigation and selection. © nextpit
A hand entering a PIN on a Redmi Watch 5 touchscreen.
You can unlock your Redmi Watch 5 by entering a PIN. © nextpit
A person adjusts a purple smartwatch on their wrist outdoors.
The Redmi Watch 5 wrist strap is easy to adjust, but… © nextpit
A close-up of a hand wearing a purple Redmi Watch 5 on a wrist.
… there's nothing particularly special about it. © nextpit
A close-up of a Redmi Watch 5 on a wrist, featuring a silver case and a light purple strap.
A detailed look at the Redmi Watch 5 crown. © nextpit
A person adjusting a Redmi Watch 5 on their wrist, displaying the time on its screen.
Overall, the Redmi Watch 5 has a design very similar to the Apple Watch SE. © nextpit
A close-up of a person's wrist wearing a Redmi Watch 5 displaying heart rate and BPM.
Heart rate measurement in progress on the Redmi Watch 5. © nextpit
A Redmi Watch 5 charging with a white strap and visible magnetic connector.
The charging cable has a USB Type-A (5V/1A) connection and magnetically attaches via two pogo pins, feeling secure in use. © nextpit
Sleep data from Redmi Watch 5, showing 7 hrs 49 mins of sleep with stages detailed.
Total sleep data from the Redmi Watch 5. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 displaying sleep stages: Deep 2h 26min, Light 3h 44min, REM 1h 39min, Awake 1 time.
The Redmi Watch 5 shows a much higher deep sleep reading than the Apple Watch Series 9... © nextpit
Apple Watch sleep tracking display showing time asleep and sleep stages.
... which is considered one of the best sleep trackers on the market. © nextpit
User interface of the Redmi Watch 5 showing sleep insights and a cartoon brown bear.
After seven days, the Redmi Watch 5 suggests your sleep animal and provides sleep insights based on your data. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 displaying sleep insights and a daily schedule with tasks from 7:00 to 23:00.
This gives you a rough schedule for your sleep routine. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 health screen displaying calories, steps, heart rate, and sleep data.
The Redmi Watch 5 health dashboard features the classic 'rings' style. © nextpit
Health dashboard of Redmi Watch 5 showing blood oxygen, stress, cycles, weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar data.
Scrolling down, you’ll find more health tracking features. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 health screen showing options for blood pressure, blood sugar, and vitality score.
At the bottom, you’ll find an option to customize your dashboard. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 interface displaying health features: Sleep, Heart rate, Blood oxygen, Stress, Weight, Blood pressure, Vitality score.
Here’s an overview of all the options available on your health dashboard in the Mi Fitness app. © nextpit
Interface of the Redmi Watch 5 showing workout options and training indices.
Redmi Watch 5 Workout Interface. © nextpit

One potential dealbreaker is the size. Coming in only one size with a 2.07-inch display, it leans toward the larger side, which won’t suit every wrist. For reference, my wrist circumference is 148 mm, and the watch felt overwhelming—a constant reminder that not all “one-size-fits-all” designs are truly inclusive.

As for the strap, the lavender purple option included in the box was… fine, but unremarkable. It uses the same tuck-and-secure mechanism found in Apple Watch straps, which allows for a snug fit by adjusting the length and tucking the extra into the buckle. It works, but the strap doesn’t feel particularly special, and I can’t say it left a lasting impression.

I also tested the Magnetic Quick Release and Braided Quick Release straps, but neither fit my wrist properly. However, if I had the correct size, I believe the braided strap would be my preferred choice.

  Design and Display
Dimensions
  • 47.5 × 41.1 × 11.3 mm
Weight
  • 33.5g (without strap)
Frame Material
  • Aluminum alloy
Display
  • 2.07-inch AMOLED, 432 × 514 (324 PPI), 82% screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz, up to 1500 nits brightness
Strap Options
  • TPU straps in Obsidian Black, Silver Gray, Lavender Purple (adjustable 135–205 mm)
Water Resistance
  • 5ATM water resistance

Redmi Watch 5 Software & Compatibility

When it comes to software, Xiaomi has opted not to partner with Google, meaning the Redmi Watch 5 does not run on Wear OS. Instead, it operates on Xiaomi’s proprietary system, HyperOS. The advantage of this approach is that Xiaomi retains full control over development, allowing the smartwatch to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

However, this also results in significant limitations. The watch primarily functions as a Bluetooth extension of your phone’s notifications, with a considerable overlap of basic apps on your phone. Notably, there is no native support for Spotify, YouTube Music, Google Maps, or Apple Maps. Instead, users must rely on a built-in music control feature and a camera shutter function—provided the camera app is already open on the phone.

In short, software could be a major drawback for many users. That said, Xiaomi compensates with features like menstrual cycle tracking, a digital compass, and comprehensive fitness metrics and workouts, ensuring the watch still holds value for health-conscious users.

Although you can interact with and manage most features directly on the Redmi Watch 5, Xiaomi provides a companion app for a more immersive experience. Mi Fitness serves as the central hub for syncing devices and offers a clean yet simplistic user interface.

Through this app, you can browse and download watch faces, track fitness metrics effortlessly, and monitor your Vitality Score—a metric that reflects the impact of physical activity on your overall health.

  Software, Audio and Connectivity
Operating System & Compatibility
  • Xiaomi HyperOS, compatible with Android 8.0+/iOS 12.0+
App Companion
Audio & Calling Features
  • Speaker, dual microphones, Bluetooth calling
Connectivity & Storage
  • Bluetooth 5.3, 164 MB storage

Redmi Watch 5: Wellness & Fitness Features

The beauty of the wellness industry is that even budget smartwatches now feature advanced sensors for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep phases, and stress levels—all of which are available on the Redmi Watch 5.

Additionally, this device supports over 150 fitness activities, features a built-in GNSS receiver for precise run tracking, and boasts 5ATM water resistance, making it suitable for swimming. Each workout mode offers a decent level of metric granularity, providing useful insights for those looking to improve their training. However, the tracking capabilities aren’t particularly advanced.

The real question, however, is how accurately it measures these metrics.

A person holding a Redmi Watch 5, showing the back with sensors and a white strap.
The PPG sensor on the Redmi Watch 5 is quite reliable—especially if, like me, you don’t have any heart problems. © nextpit
  Performance
Sensors
  • Heart rate (with SpO₂), accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, electronic compass
Navigation
  • GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (EU), BeiDou (China), and QZSS (Japan)
Fitness Features
  • Workout auto-detect, End workout reminders

Redmi Watch 5 and Fitness Performance

I tested the Redmi Watch 5 alongside the Wahoo chest strap and the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) to compare heart rate sensor accuracy during a routine gym workout. The session included cycling and rowing as a warm-up, followed by a strength session featuring squats, neck shoulder presses, bench presses, deadlifts, supported pull-ups, and abdominal training, concluding with a treadmill run.

  Comparison of Average Heart Rate Across Workouts
Workout Type Wahoo Chest Strap Redmi Watch 5 Apple Watch Series 9
Cycling 114 BPM 130 BPM (+16 BPM) 124 BPM (+10 BPM)
Rowing 134 BPM 128 BPM (-6 BPM) 135 BPM (+1 BPM)
Running 153 BPM 157 BPM (+4 BPM) 154 BPM (+1 BPM)
Strength Training 127 BPM 126 BPM (-1 BPM) 129 BPM (+2 BPM)

Cycling: The Biggest Challenge for PPG Sensors

Cycling presented the greatest challenge for PPG sensors, as expected. The rapid wrist movements, sweat, and gripping of handlebars reduced blood flow measurement accuracy, leading to notable deviations. This is a common limitation of wrist-based sensors, as they rely on photoplethysmography (PPG), which is less effective during cycling.

Rowing: Improved Stability, More Accurate Readings

Rowing provides better wrist stability, resulting in more reliable PPG readings. The Redmi Watch 5 performed well, underestimating heart rate by only 6 BPM compared to the Wahoo chest strap. The reduced wrist movement compared to cycling likely contributed to more stable and accurate readings, keeping the deviation within a reasonable margin.

Running: Slight Overestimation, But Consistently Accurate

During the treadmill session, the Redmi Watch 5 slightly overestimated heart rate by 4 BPM. Running features rhythmic movements, which generally help PPG sensors stabilize heart rate readings. Despite the minor deviation, the Redmi Watch 5 performed well, maintaining consistency with only a slight overestimation.

Strength Training: High Variability, Yet Surprisingly Accurate

Strength training involves highly variable movements, repetitive wrist flexion, and pressure, which can introduce PPG inconsistencies. Despite these challenges, the Redmi Watch 5 recorded only a minor underestimation of -1 BPM, making it the closest to the Wahoo chest strap among the three devices. In contrast, the Apple Watch slightly overestimated heart rate but remained within acceptable accuracy levels.

Overall, the Redmi Watch 5 displayed greater fluctuations and larger overestimations in cycling, likely due to differences in wrist positioning and dominant hand usage (as it was worn on the right wrist). However, it performed surprisingly well in strength training, surpassing the Apple Watch in accuracy.

While chest straps remain the gold standard for HR accuracy, the Redmi Watch 5 proved to be a reliable wrist-based option, particularly for strength training and running. However, for activities with extensive wrist motion, such as cycling, a chest strap remains the preferred choice.

Redmi Watch 5 and Sleep Tracking

When evaluating the sleep tracking performance of the Redmi Watch 5, I compared it against the Apple Watch Series 9, my reference device due to its well-documented accuracy and advanced health-tracking algorithms.

In terms of total sleep duration and REM stage detection, the Redmi Watch 5 delivers results that closely align with those of the Apple Watch, exhibiting only minor deviations. Awake time tracking is generally reliable, though there are instances where the Redmi Watch underestimates wakefulness. The most notable discrepancy lies in deep sleep tracking, where the Redmi Watch significantly overestimates deep sleep duration compared to the Apple Watch.

For instance, on January 20 and 21, the Redmi Watch reported 146 minutes (2h 26min) and 171 minutes (2h 51min) of deep sleep, respectively, while the Apple Watch recorded only 31–35 minutes. This suggests a potential misclassification of sleep stages or an overestimation of deep sleep.

Sleep data from Redmi Watch 5, showing 7 hrs 49 mins of sleep with stages detailed.
Total sleep data from the Redmi Watch 5. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 displaying sleep stages: Deep 2h 26min, Light 3h 44min, REM 1h 39min, Awake 1 time.
The Redmi Watch 5 shows a much higher deep sleep reading than the Apple Watch Series 9... © nextpit
Apple Watch sleep tracking display showing time asleep and sleep stages.
... which is considered one of the best sleep trackers on the market. © nextpit
User interface of the Redmi Watch 5 showing sleep insights and a cartoon brown bear.
After seven days, the Redmi Watch 5 suggests your sleep animal and provides sleep insights based on your data. © nextpit
Redmi Watch 5 displaying sleep insights and a daily schedule with tasks from 7:00 to 23:00.
This gives you a rough schedule for your sleep routine. © nextpit

For users seeking a general overview of sleep patterns, the Redmi Watch 5 provides reasonably accurate estimates of total sleep time and REM phases. However, if precise sleep stage differentiation—particularly deep sleep accuracy—is a priority, the Redmi Watch 5 falls short of expectations.

Xiaomi also offers sleep insights based on your sleep pattern, comparing your results with those from its community. Like Samsung Health on the Galaxy Watch Ultra (review), it provides you with a sleep animal profile. However, there isn't much value here since there is no active analysis or artificial intelligence algorithms to guide you through it. However, your sleep data will be used to calculate your Vitality score.

Battery Life & Charging

Xiaomi claims the Redmi Watch 5 can last up to 24 days on a single charge, depending on usage. This longevity is largely due to its minimal local processing power, which helps conserve battery life.

My experience with the Redmi Watch 5 was relatively short—I used it for seven days, and the battery performance was already impressive. Throughout my testing, I wore it to the gym, used it for outdoor walks, relied on it for iPhone 16 notifications, and tracked seven sleep cycles. The watch started with 67% battery, and by the end of the week, it had dropped to 10%, entering low-power mode.

A Redmi Watch 5 charging with a white strap and visible magnetic connector.
The charging cable has a USB Type-A (5V/1A) connection and magnetically attaches via two pogo pins, feeling secure in use. © nextpit

Despite being a budget device, the Redmi Watch 5 packs a 550 mAh battery, which takes around 80 minutes to fully charge. The included charging cable features a USB Type-A (5V/1A) connection and attaches magnetically via two pogo pins. While I’m not a huge fan of this type of connection, the magnet is strong enough to ensure a secure charge.

One feature I appreciate is the power-saving mode, which I typically activate once the battery dips below 15%. This extends usability, making the watch even more efficient when running low on power.

  Battery
Battery Capacity
  • 550 mAh
Usage Time
  • Up to 24 days
Charging
  • Magnetic cable included

Should You Buy the Redmi Watch 5?

I believe the Redmi Watch 5 is overpriced, with a price tag of approximately $110 (or €110). While it serves as a decent entry-level wearable for those looking to improve their health, its sleep tracking algorithm lacks reliability. Additionally, similar alternatives are available on the market, offering the same features at a lower price—a.k.a. CMF Watch Pro 2.

Moreover, the Mi Fitness companion app is fairly basic and currently lacks support for any form of AI coaching. It also heavily borrows from the Apple Watch user experience, making it feel somewhat unoriginal. However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch that delivers Apple Watch vibes, the Redmi Watch 5 fits the bill.

Finally, I always like to share some data privacy aspects in my wearable reviews so you can make an informed decision when purchasing any device that handles your health data.

That said, the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 connects to servers based on the region selected during setup in the Mi Fitness app. Xiaomi states that it operates region-specific servers, meaning that if a user selects China, the watch syncs with servers in China, while choosing Europe routes data to European servers. This affects device functionality, as some features and updates may be region-locked. Xiaomi's server selection system ensures compliance with local regulations regarding data management but may also limit cross-region usage.

Where to Buy the Redmi Watch 5

The Redmi Watch 5 is available globally; however, it is not officially sold in the U.S. This means that while you can find it through third-party sellers on platforms like Amazon or import it via AliExpress, it won’t be available through official retail channels.

That said, similar and more affordable alternatives exist—for instance, the CMF Watch Pro 2, which costs just $69 and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

To the author profile
