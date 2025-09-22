New Samsung Foldable Could Remain an Asia Exclusive

At the MWC 2025, Samsung unveiled a foldable that can be unfolded into a tablet via two hinges. The smartphone is set to be launched sometime at the end of the year, but the location remains unknown.

When it comes to smartphones with a folding mechanism, Chinese manufacturers usually give industry leader Samsung a run for its money. They were not only faster to the market with the so-called foldables—the evolutionary stages presented by Huawei and Honor had superior hinges and were the first to be designed to be so flat, they could hardly be distinguished from a classic model when unfolded.

The last major development step was also initially presented by specialists from China. Huawei developed the first foldable, which could be opened into a real tablet thanks to two hinges. It was only at the last MWC that Samsung tried to catch up with its Chinese competitors. The manufacturer not only showed a model that could be folded up in a particularly compact manner. Another so-called Tri-Fold could be opened into a real tablet.

However, there is still no detailed information on the technical specifications. During the presentation, it was rumored that Samsung's own processor would power the device, which boasts a display size that measures 9.9 inches across diagonally when fully opened. The manufacturer is touted to rely on the Exynos 2600 SoC, which is manufactured using the 3nm process.

On Sale by the End of 2025

It now appears that the fabled Samsung smartphone will not remain a prototype. Both models with two hinges were presented at MWC, and could be launched on the market as the Flex G and Flex S, respectively, with the latter being the smaller model. However, it remains to be seen where in the world the new Samsung models will be offered.

According to information from CNN , it seems that only certain customers in China and South Korea will be given the chance to pick up this model. In addition, Samsung still looks to be weighing up its options on whether and where in the world the two new foldable smartphones will be sold. According to the report, several aspects play a role here. Interest in smartphones in this segment is still limited, despite all the advertising bombardment of recent years. While approximately 1.2 billion smartphones were sold last year, foldables are only expected to achieve 47.5 million in sales when 2028 rolls around. The quantities that Samsung has in store will be correspondingly low.

Aye for the USA, Nay for Europe?

At least in the USA, however, the timing could be more favorable for Samsung. So far, Apple has nothing comparable on offer. According to rumors, the top dog will only present a foldable iPhone in about a year's time. Beyond that, competition is also sparse: Huawei has been excluded from the US market, and Honor does not play a major role.

The South Koreans could, therefore, be trying to attract the technically curious who do not feel sufficiently attracted by the existing range. This is crucial as the company discovered that users of devices from other manufacturers are particularly attracted by the new foldables. This can also be seen in the current S25 series models. The new format, in particular, the especially flat S25 Edge, has seen limited interest.

Europeans, on the other hand, could once again be in a bad position. Due to the large number of individual countries and providers, the consumer electronics company has to make numerous adjustments. In addition, the competition is greater: the Apple platform is nowhere near as dominant as in the USA, and Chinese manufacturers are not subject to comparably strict restrictions. Those living on the Old Continent may have to wait until the device category as a whole meets with greater interest and higher sales figures are achieved.