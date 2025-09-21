Hot topics

Apple's iPad Mini 7 Is So Cheap, We’re Recommending It to Everyone

The iPad Mini is a fantastic portable tablet, perfect for media consumption like e-book reading and streaming, as well as managing documents on the go. Right now, it's on sale at major retailers. Apple's 7th generation iPad Mini is back to its lowest price of $399, which is $100 down from the usual $499.

This price is for the base Wi-Fi model with 128 GB of storage, but you can also get the 256 GB configuration for the same $100 price cut. Both Amazon and Best Buy have all color options in stock: Space Gray, Starlight, Blue, and Purple.

Why choose the Apple iPad Mini 7?

The iPad Mini 7 (review) is the latest entry in Apple's compact tablet range. It arrived last year as a refresh to the previous iPad Mini 6, bringing meaningful upgrades for those coming from older models or getting their first Apple tablet.

Among the upgrades is the improved 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that addresses the "jelly scrolling" effect from the previous model. The panel is rich in color and accurate, featuring a 2266 x 1488 pixel resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. A major addition is support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, which includes haptics and new gestures.

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

Apple's iPad Mini 7 retains the same form and dimensions, but its compact size already makes it easy to manage with one hand or stow in a large jacket pocket or bag. It also has potent stereo speakers that work well on their own without needing an external speaker. While the cameras are physically unchanged, they now support Smart HDR 4, which offers more optimized detection and processing, resulting in better overall photos and videos.

The biggest upgrade is found under the hood. It runs on the A17 SoC, which is two generations ahead of its predecessor. The processor can handle anything you would imagine, like editing videos and photos on the device. The new chip and larger 8 GB of RAM also enable several Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools and image generator Image Playground.

The silicon is also efficient, helping to provide an impressive all-day battery life despite the tablet's size. Other welcome additions include faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Do you consider the iPad Mini 7 as your next tablet? How would you use it, and for what purpose? We want to hear from you in the comments.

