OnePlus 13R Review: The Fan Edition Legacy Lives On

The OnePlus 13R stays true to the "R" series' philosophy: offering a near-flagship experience without the flagship price tag. For 2025, OnePlus decided to ditch the gimmicky macro camera (honestly, no one's going to miss it) and replaced it with something far more practical: a telephoto lens. It's a move that feels long overdue and adds real versatility to the camera setup. However, there’s a bit of a catch when it comes to pricing. Unlike previous R-series models, there’s no entry-level $499 version with 128 GB of storage. Instead, you’re looking at a $599 starting price for the 256 GB variant. Sure, more storage is great, but the absence of a budget-friendly option might make this a harder sell for users who don’t necessarily need the extra space. Is this price bump justified? Let’s dig deeper.

Big Display in Stylish Design Call me cheap, but I actually prefer the OnePlus 13R's design over the OnePlus 13 I just reviewed. The Gorilla Glass back, sharp square edges, and excellent grip give it a sturdy, no-nonsense feel. Yes, it's undeniably a big phone with its 6.78-inch display, and the one-size-fits-all approach might not work for everyone. Reaching the volume up key one-handed is also a bit of a stretch. But the 19.8:9 aspect ratio makes it an absolute gem for streaming movies or diving into a gaming session—it's built for content lovers. OnePlus 13R: A Closer Look at the Design and Display Dimensions: 161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02 mm; Weight: 206 g

161.72 × 75.77 × 8.02 mm; Weight: 206 g Display: 6.78” QHD+ (2780 × 1264), 450 ppi, 1–120 Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4.1

6.78” QHD+ (2780 × 1264), 450 ppi, 1–120 Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4.1 Brightness: 1600 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak)

1600 nits (HBM), 4500 nits (peak) Features: 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit color, Corning Gorilla Glass GG7i Overall, many hallmark OnePlus features are present here. The alert slider offers three convenient modes—ring, vibrate, and silent—letting you toggle between them effortlessly. The camera system mirrors the premium variant's layout but skips the Hasselblad branding, which might disappoint some purists but doesn’t detract from its usability. The camera bump on the 13R is subtle and controlled, adding to its sleek and elegant design. The display features minimal visible edges, maximizing screen real estate, and it’s impressively responsive. I also appreciate the fingerprint reader’s placement near the bottom edge of the phone—it’s easy to reach and quick to unlock. These small details may seem insignificant, but together they enhance the overall user experience in meaningful ways. The 6.78-inch display is large and offers a QHD+ resolution, making it suitable for media consumption. © nextpit That said, while the water resistance has been upgraded compared to last year, it’s still only IP65-certified—adequate for splashes, but not for full submersion. For a device that delivers stellar performance and promises extended software support, tougher water resistance would have been a welcome addition. Let’s face it—this is a phone built for longevity, and improved durability would have only reinforced that claim.

Software and AI Features If there’s one thing that ties the OnePlus 13 series together, it’s the software. The OnePlus 13R comes with Android 15, topped with the company’s signature OxygenOS 15. This version incorporates Google's latest AI advancements and introduces exclusive AI features co-developed with Oppo, OnePlus’s sister company. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, making it a solid choice for anyone who values long-term support. It’s a reassuring commitment in a market where software longevity often takes a back seat. OnePlus 13R: A Quick Look at the Software OS: OxygenOS 15.0 (based on Android 15)

OxygenOS 15.0 (based on Android 15) Update Policy : 4 years of Android OS updates 6 years of security updates

: OxygenOS 15 makes another appearance on the OnePlus 13R, building on its lightweight and fast reputation. The engineering team has fine-tuned the system to free up internal storage and improve animations, creating a smoother, more polished experience overall. Updates to the UI, like a reorganized settings menu and separated notification and quick settings panels, feel intuitive and add to the phone’s usability. On the AI side, standout tools like advanced text and image editing, on-device search, and Gemini Live Agent show promise. However, many features still rely on cloud processing, which might raise concerns for privacy-conscious users—an industry-wide compromise for now. Also read: Want to chat with Gemini Live? Here’s how to do it Just like on the OnePlus 13, the AI Reflection Eraser stands out as a personal favorite. It’s remarkably effective at removing accidental reflections from photos. While it’s not flawless, it reliably cleans up those little distractions we often miss. It’s a subtle but meaningful feature that adds polish to the user experience. We had a chance to explore OxygenOS 15 last year, and I recommend checking out the top features of this streamlined operating system.

Speed, Power, and Efficiency The best way to sum up the OnePlus 13R’s performance is to compare it to last year’s flagship phones. That’s right—this device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same chip found in high-end models like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and even the OnePlus 12 (review). The kicker? You’re getting that level of power for a fraction of the price. OnePlus 13R: Performance Overview Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU: Adreno 750

Adreno 750 RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5X

12 GB LPDDR5X Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 The OnePlus 13R’s 120 Hz display ensures smooth visuals, making it well-suited for an immersive gaming experience. © nextpit On a daily basis, the OnePlus 13R leaves little room for complaints. It glides smoothly through tasks—whether it’s screen navigation, web browsing, or gaming at 120Hz. The device manages heat well; while it does warm up under load, performance remains unaffected. OnePlus’s partnership with PUBG made it my go-to game for testing the 13R, and it delivered a fantastic experience. But honestly, with this processor, it’s hard to go wrong. In the US market, the OnePlus 13R outperforms competitors like the Google Pixel 8a, Galaxy S24 FE, and the beta-testing Nothing Phone (2a) Plus within its price range. Even against the pricier Nothing Phone (2) (review), the 13R holds its own in performance, which is no small feat. In Europe, the competition is stiffer with alternatives from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor. Even so, the OnePlus 13R stands out as a budget-friendly powerhouse, holding its ground against rivals like the Xiaomi 14T and Oppo Find X8. OnePlus 13R

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Google Pixel 8a

(Tensor G3) Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

(Exynos 2400e) Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

(Dimensity 7200) AnTuTu 1,919,579 1,153,512 1,620,641 771,436 3DMark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 4,533

Worst loop: 3,475

Stability: 76.6% Best loop: 2437

Worst loop: 1667

Stability: 68.5% Best loop: 800

Worst loop: 763

Stability: 95.4% Best loop: 1379

Worst loop: 1368

Stability: 99.2% Geekbench 6 Single: 2,232

Multi: 6,621 Single: 1688

Multi: 4362 Single: 889

Multi: 2523 Single: 1,218

Multi: 2,625

Versatile and Reliable Camera System OnePlus has finally listened to feedback and made meaningful improvements to the R-series camera setup. Gone is the mostly forgettable macro lens, and in its place is a much more practical telephoto lens. This change brings a significant boost to the camera's versatility, making it more useful for real-world scenarios. The telephoto lens allows you to capture crisp zoomed-in shots without resorting to digital cropping, a welcome upgrade for everything from portraits to distant subjects. It's a sensible move that aligns with how most people actually use their smartphone cameras. OnePlus is clearly prioritizing function over fluff here—and it pays off. Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Ultra-wide camera 0,6x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit 10x digital zoom + AI optimization © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit AI Reflection Eraser Off © nextpit AI Reflection Eraser On © nextpit Front camera © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit OnePlus 13R: Camera Capabilities Explored Rear Cameras Wide Camera: 50 MP (Sony's LYT-700), f/1.8 aperture, 84° FoV, OIS, EIS Telephoto: 50 MP (S5KJN5), 2x optical zoom, f/2.0 aperture, 47 mm equivalent, EIS Ultra-Wide: 8 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 112° FoV, EIS

Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.4 aperture, 82° FoV, Fixed Focus, EIS The OnePlus 13R’s camera delivers pleasing results, especially in well-lit environments. Colors are vibrant yet natural, and the level of detail is impressive, making everyday shots stand out. What I appreciate most is how the camera respects the real-life characteristics of a scene. Take portrait mode, for example: in an indoor setting with warm lighting, the images capture that cozy, golden hue accurately. Similarly, outdoor shots maintain the muted, gray tones of a German winter—where I live—without over-processing or artificially boosting the colors. It’s refreshing to see a smartphone camera that prioritizes authenticity over exaggerated effects. Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit For those who like to tweak their shots, the built-in editing tools in the camera app offer plenty of flexibility. Whether you want to boost saturation or fine-tune the highlights, it’s all there, making it easy to get your photos just the way you like them. Night photography is a challenge for any smartphone, and the OnePlus 13R is no exception. While the results aren’t spectacular, they’re solid for this price category. The camera captures a decent amount of light and retains good detail, but sharpness falls short compared to flagship models like the OnePlus 13. It’s a trade-off you’d expect given the price gap. One area where the OnePlus 13R truly shines, though, is the front camera—even at night. Thanks to the clever use of a ring light on the display, the front-facing camera performs exceptionally well, even in very dark environments. Selfies are bright, detailed, and surprisingly impressive for a mid-range device. In fact, the front camera delivers great results across the board, making it a standout feature of this phone. Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Telephoto camera 2x © nextpit Main camera 1x © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit Front camera Portrait Mode © nextpit

Battery Life and Charging: A Mixed Bag The OnePlus 13R is built to keep up with your day, and it delivers. In the PCMark battery benchmark, it clocked an impressive 20 hours and 56 minutes of screen-on time. In practical terms, that translates to all-day usage for most people, even with moderate to heavy workloads. With a beefy 6,000 mAh battery under the hood, this device is geared for endurance. OnePlus 13: Battery Performance at a Glance Capacity: 6,000 mAh (single-cell, non-removable)

6,000 mAh (single-cell, non-removable) Wired Charging : 80W (55W charger included)

: 80W (55W charger included) Wireless Charging: Not supported OnePlus reigns supreme in fast charging, and the best part? The superfast charging brick comes included in the box. © nextpit When it’s time to juice up, the included 55W charger can take you from 0% to 100% in 60 minutes. Even if you’re running low during a busy day, a quick top-up will easily give you several more hours of use, making it a convenient companion for power users. However, there’s a notable omission: no wireless charging. In 2025, this feels like a missed opportunity, especially for a phone in the $600 range. While it might not be a deal-breaker for everyone, wireless charging has become a common convenience, especially for those who rely on it for desk setups or in-car charging mats. Its absence is a disappointment in an otherwise solid battery package.

Should You Buy the OnePlus 13R? The OnePlus 13R represents a meaningful upgrade in the OnePlus portfolio, staying true to the brand’s spirit while introducing bold changes for 2025. With a higher IP certification, a more versatile camera system, a powerful SoC, and refined software, it keeps the fan-edition legacy alive and thriving. That said, OnePlus has dropped the 128 GB storage variant, which might raise eyebrows for some. Personally, I don’t see this as a major issue—devices need more storage these days to deliver a smoother user experience, and several brands have made similar moves to avoid storage limitations. What's new in the OnePlus 13R camera system? The macro lens is gone, making way for other upgrades. © nextpit What softens the blow further is the range of trade-in options and discounts OnePlus is offering, making the 13R even more accessible. For its sub-$600 price tag, this is a solid recommendation for anyone looking for an Android phone that’s better equipped and more powerful than many competitors, including Pixel devices. Now over to you: What excites you most about the OnePlus 13R’s upgrades this year? Do you think its price makes it a better value compared to other mid-ranger phones?