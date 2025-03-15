If you're in the market for lightweight, open-ear wireless earbuds but don’t want to break the bank, now is a great time to check out Nothing's latest Ear (open). The earbuds are currently on sale on Amazon, dropping to a record-low price of $129—32% off their original $189 price.

Nothing offers the Ear (open) in a single color: white. However, the earbuds feature a distinctive transparent design, giving them a sleek and modern look.

Affiliate offer Nothing Ear (open)

Why the Nothing Ear (open) are among the best budget open-ear earbuds

The Ear (open) features a lightweight, open-ear design with a curved stem and magnetic tips for secure alignment in your ears and case. With an IP54 rating, they're resistant to dust, sweat, and water splashes.

My colleague Benjamin was impressed by their standout bass, which is rare for open-ear earbuds. The large dynamic drivers deliver solid sound quality, though clarity declines above 70% volume.

Nothing's Ear (open) are a great alternative to bone-conduction wireless earbuds. / © nextpit

The earbuds support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, so if you prefer high-resolution codecs, you may want to explore other options. That said, at this price point, it's a reasonable tradeoff. They feature Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device pairing, and an extensive equalizer for customization.

A unique perk of the Nothing Ear (open) is ChatGPT integration, but this feature is only available when paired with a compatible Nothing smartphone. This provides seamless access to the AI chatbot, which can be a useful tool for some users.

Battery life is another strong point. The earbuds last up to 8 hours on a single charge, which is better than many competitors, and the case extends this to 30 hours. Plus, there's fast charging, which helps make up for the lack of wireless charging.

Compatible with Android and iPhone, the Nothing Ear (open) is an even more compelling choice, especially if you're looking for earbuds that are great for workouts or commuting while keeping you aware of your surroundings.

What are your thoughts on the Nothing Ear (open) now that they're more affordable? Are you considering picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments!