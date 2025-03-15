Hot topics

Nothing's Ear (Open) at 32% Off Offer Superb Bass and Equalizer

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nothing earbuds september 2024 nextpit 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you're in the market for lightweight, open-ear wireless earbuds but don’t want to break the bank, now is a great time to check out Nothing's latest Ear (open). The earbuds are currently on sale on Amazon, dropping to a record-low price of $129—32% off their original $189 price.

Nothing offers the Ear (open) in a single color: white. However, the earbuds feature a distinctive transparent design, giving them a sleek and modern look.

Why the Nothing Ear (open) are among the best budget open-ear earbuds

The Ear (open) features a lightweight, open-ear design with a curved stem and magnetic tips for secure alignment in your ears and case. With an IP54 rating, they're resistant to dust, sweat, and water splashes.

My colleague Benjamin was impressed by their standout bass, which is rare for open-ear earbuds. The large dynamic drivers deliver solid sound quality, though clarity declines above 70% volume.

Close-up of a Nothing Ear Open wireless earbud in a person's ear.
Nothing's Ear (open) are a great alternative to bone-conduction wireless earbuds. / © nextpit

The earbuds support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, so if you prefer high-resolution codecs, you may want to explore other options. That said, at this price point, it's a reasonable tradeoff. They feature Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device pairing, and an extensive equalizer for customization.

A unique perk of the Nothing Ear (open) is ChatGPT integration, but this feature is only available when paired with a compatible Nothing smartphone. This provides seamless access to the AI chatbot, which can be a useful tool for some users.

Battery life is another strong point. The earbuds last up to 8 hours on a single charge, which is better than many competitors, and the case extends this to 30 hours. Plus, there's fast charging, which helps make up for the lack of wireless charging.

Compatible with Android and iPhone, the Nothing Ear (open) is an even more compelling choice, especially if you're looking for earbuds that are great for workouts or commuting while keeping you aware of your surroundings.

What are your thoughts on the Nothing Ear (open) now that they're more affordable? Are you considering picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments!

Best In-Ear ANC Headphones: Elevate Your Listening Experience

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing