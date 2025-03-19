Google's spring break sale is kicking off early, bringing sizeable discounts on Pixel devices. If you've been eyeing the Pixel Tablet, now is the perfect time to grab one. The base tablet-only variant has dropped from $399 to $279 at Amazon and Best Buy, saving you $120 (30%). This matches its record-low price from last year.

Both colorways—Porcelain and Hazel—are included in the discount. The 256GB variant is also on sale, with a $140 discount bringing the price of the Android tablet down to $359 from $499. Alternatively, you can opt for the version with the charging speaker dock, which is now $100 off.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet Save up to 30% off on the Google Pixel Tablet from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why Buy the Google Pixel Tablet?

Google’s Pixel Tablet (review) is its only tablet offering, making it the go-to choice for those seeking a pure Android experience. While it sits in the mid-tier category, it borrows flagship features from the Pixel lineup. It runs on the Tensor G2 processor, which brings AI-powered capabilities and is paired with 8GB of RAM along with fast UFS 3.1 storage.

The Pixel Tablet boasts a sleek design with rounded edges and subtly curved corners. It weighs 493 grams, making it relatively lightweight for its size. We also appreciate the anti-smudge coating that helps keep the surface clean. The 10.9-inch LCD display is sharp, with a typical brightness of 500 nits, and supports USI 2.0 stylus pens.

The Google Pixel Tablet includes a dock station that connects to it using the pogo pin connectors on the back. / © nextpit

Even without the charging speaker dock, the Pixel Tablet’s built-in quad stereo speakers deliver impressive audio. The 8MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras produce surprisingly good image quality, benefiting from the same software optimization found in Pixel smartphones.

Battery life is another strong point, with a 7,020mAh (27Wh) battery rated for up to 12 hours of video playback. This translates to a couple of days of use with moderate usage. A minor drawback is the relatively slow 15W charging speed, but this can be offset by the convenience of the charging speaker dock.

What do you think of the Pixel Tablet as a casual device for streaming and browsing? Is it worth it at this price? Let us know in the comments!