If you've been eyeing a pair of excellent noise-canceling wireless earbuds with great compatibility for Android, Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 are now on sale at Amazon as part of an early spring deal. The earbuds have dropped to a new all-time low of $179, slashing 22% ($50) off their original price. This beats the previous lowest price by $20.

The deal applies to all four colorways of the Pixel Buds Pro 2: Hazel, Peony Pink, Wintergreen, and Porcelain.

Why We Recommend the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google has significantly upgraded the Pixel Buds Pro 2 (review), making them lighter and more compact than the already discreet original Pixel Buds Pro. They are 27% smaller and 24% lighter, offering a more comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. Despite their smaller size, they remain durable, boasting IP54 dust and water resistance, along with touch-sensitive controls on each bud.

Google has also improved the audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC) in the Pixel Buds Pro 2. While they retain the familiar 11 mm dynamic drivers, the new Google Tensor A1 chip enhances audio clarity and precision. The adaptive ANC effectively reduces ambient noise, while the transparency mode provides a decent level of environmental awareness.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer a longer battery life and support wireless charging/ © nextpit

Like Google's Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 incorporate AI-powered features to enhance accessibility. These include hearing protection, clear calling, and Gemini integration, alongside spatial audio and wear detection. Additionally, with the upcoming Android 16 update, they will gain Auracast support via Bluetooth LE Audio. While they are compatible with iPhones, Android users will benefit the most from these features.

Battery life has also been extended compared to their predecessors. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer up to 48 hours of total playtime with ANC and Transparency mode disabled, and around 30 hours with those features enabled (including the charging case). On a single charge, the earbuds themselves provide a respectable 12 hours (without ANC) or 8 hours (with ANC activated). Plus, they support wireless charging, adding to their convenience.

What do you think? Are you planning to grab a pair at this discounted price? Let us know in the comments!