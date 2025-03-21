Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Jurassic World Evolution 2 .

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Jurassic World Evolution 2

This week, you can download a real highlight for free. The game in question is none other than Jurassic World Evolution 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the amazing dino-simulator. Your goal is to build and maintain an exciting park that exhibits, breeds, and cares for many different dinosaurs. Each Dino has unique needs and requirements, which makes the game fun and challenging.

Can you make sure that your guests are safe at the park? Your park can only survive through good leadership and even better planning. The game is normally priced at a whopping $60, which makes this a particularly good deal.

Download Jurassic World Evolution 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This amazing game is all about managing your dinosaurs. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

For next week, the Epic Games Store is gearing up to give away two mysterious games for free. Since the games are yet to be unveiled, we don't know which titles are hiding behind these curtains of mystery. Whenever Epic Games promotes next week's free games like this, you can expect some especially high-quality titles. If any more information on these games emerges, we will, of course, keep you updated. However, you will most likely have to wait until next week to find out which games are going to be available for download.

Are you going to download Jurassic World Evolution 2 for free this week? If so, are you going to wreak havoc on your park goers, or will you make sure everyone is safe and has a good time?