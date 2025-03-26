Sony Unveils Powerful New In-Ear Headphones with Glass Design

If you browse online stores, you'll find fantastic headphones from Sony, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 (review) for around $399. But there are also much more affordable options, like the Sony MDR-E9LP, available for just $6.99* . And, of course, there are models that fall somewhere in between in terms of price—one of the most notable being the Sony WF-C700N.

If you're looking for affordable in-ear headphones, you can get this model for £100 (around $130), and even Stiftung Warentest rates it as "good." This popular model, with nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon, is now getting a refresh from the Japanese company.

Sony's New In-Ear Headphones: 12 Hours of Music Playback

Sony typically gives its headphones alphanumeric names rather than real names, with the LinkBuds S being a rare exception. Despite its somewhat forgettable name, the WF-C700N has been a bestseller. Now, Sony is launching its successor: the WF-C710N.

Sony headphones in Glass Blue. / © Sony

At the launch event, Sony revealed that black is always the most popular color for its headphones. However, the WF-C710N will also be available in white, pink, and a new transparent blue that Sony calls "Glass Blue."

It's not just the earbuds that have a transparent design—the charging case is also see-through. This has a practical advantage: you can instantly check whether your earbuds are inside without opening the case. Many people have experienced the frustration of grabbing an empty case from their jacket pocket, only to realize their earbuds are still at home. With the WF-C710N, Sony’s transparent design is more than just an aesthetic choice—it solves a common problem.

The Superpower of Sony's New Headphones

The Sony WF-C710N comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and supports the SBC and AAC audio codecs. However, Sony has left out its high-quality LDAC codec, which is reserved for more expensive models.

One key feature that did make the cut is DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). This real-time optimization technology enhances compressed music files (such as MP3s) by dynamically recognizing instruments, music genres, and individual elements like vocals or instrumentals—restoring lost audio details for a richer sound.

Sony Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case / © Sony

Is It Worth Buying?

Sony is launching the WF-C710N in March 2025 at a price of £100 (around $130), but it's likely to drop below £100 soon after. There's no information yet about availability for those in the stateside. Anyway, considering the WF-C700N is available for just $100 and offers most of the same features, the differences between the two models are worth examining.

Both models feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), but how effective the WF-C710N's ANC is remains to be seen in testing. Battery life is actually slightly better on the older WF-C700N, offering 15 hours (with ANC off) compared to 12 hours on the WF-C710N. On the plus side, the new model charges faster.

Both headphones also include multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and IPX4 water resistance, but lack wireless charging and auto-pause functionality when removed from the ears. One of the biggest differences is in controls:

The WF-C700N has physical push buttons that provide haptic feedback.

The WF-C710N switches to touch-sensitive controls instead.

One downside of the new model is that it only includes three sizes of ear tips: small, medium, and large. A more extensive selection might have been preferable for users seeking a perfect fit.

Sony Wireless Earbuds in Blue. / © Sony

While the WF-C710N brings a fresh look and minor upgrades, its improvements over the WF-C700N are relatively small. If you already own the WF-C700N, upgrading might not be necessary. However, for new buyers who appreciate touch controls and a transparent design, the WF-C710N could be an appealing choice—especially once its price drops.