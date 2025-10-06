The latest iPad Air with the M3 chip is back to its all-time low price, with the 11-inch base model dropping to $449 from the usual $599. That’s a massive $150 reduction (25%), matching the deal we saw last month at Amazon. Alternatively, you can find similar offers at Best Buy.

There’s a comparable discount on the 13-inch model, now priced at $649 instead of $799. Both sizes are available in all colorways with the discount: Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Gray.

Why Upgrade to the Apple M3 iPad Air

The M3 iPad Air or 7th generation launched in March this year, roughly a year after the M2 version. While it’s not a dramatic leap from its predecessor, it brings meaningful improvements focused on the new chipset. If you’re coming from an older tablet, or buying your first slab for creative or computing needs, the M3 iPad Air is a solid starting point.

It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that’s slightly wider and thinner than before. The added compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro is a major upgrade, especially for visual artists who sketch frequently or use the tablet as a digital canvas.

Apple's M3 iPad Air has almost the same design as the M2 iPad Air (pictured). / © nextpit

The new M3 iPad Air retains the same thin and light metal chassis, measuring just 6.1 mm thick and weighing 461 grams. It’s easy to carry by hand or slip into a bag or pouch. The 12 MP FaceTime camera remains, along with its landscape orientation, but you’ll notice optimizations brought by the new chip and software. Plus, Wi-Fi 6E support offers a more stable connection in crowded networks.

The M3 chip is the star of the show. It’s faster and more powerful than previous generations, with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and AV1 decode for improved graphics performance. Despite the power boost, it’s also more efficient. Apple still rates the battery at up to 10 hours of video playback, which is more than enough for a full day of use with juice to spare.

Another welcome upgrade: the base model now comes with 128 GB of storage, doubling the previous entry-level capacity and giving you more room for apps and media.

Are you planning to upgrade to the M3 iPad Air now that it’s cheaper? We’d love to hear your plans.