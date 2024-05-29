Hot topics

Samsung Screen time: How Long do You Use Your Phone Daily?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung screen time digital wellbeing
© Framesira/Shutterstock
Benjamin Lucks
Benjamin Lucks Product Reviewer

You can display the screen time on your Samsung phone—and thus see how long you are on the phone. Samsung enhances the native Android feature with additional functions. You can also add the somewhat hidden feature directly to the app drawer or as a widget on the home screen with these instructions.

Do you have the feeling that you are spending too much time on your phone? Or do you want to check how many hours or minutes your children were on their mobiles yesterday? You can display the screen time on your Galaxy smartphone. Although the feature isn't too hard to find, I'll tell you where exactly it's hiding in Samsung's One UI in this guide.

You can also put the overview of Samsung's Digital Wellbeing directly in your app drawer. Let's go!

Display screen time on Samsung: Here's how it works

The following instructions refer to Samsung smartphones. If you use an Android phone from another manufacturer, you can also display the screen time via the Digital Wellbeing dashboard. Samsung likes to rearrange its One UI from time to time, and that is also the case for screen time. This is how you can find the display:

See how much time you spend on your Samsung device in the Digital Wellbeing section.
Samsung shows you your screen time in the Digital Wellbeing section. / © nextpit
  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Scroll to Digital wellbeing and parental controls.
  3. Tap on the displayed screen time for a detailed list.
  4. Alternatively, tap the bar chart icon at the top right to display the weekly overview.
See how much time you've spent in detail in Samsung's Digital Wellbeing section.
You can see a detailed breakdown of how you have spent your time on your smartphone and set a goal. / © nextpit

Tip: You can access settings for Digital Wellbeing via the three dots on the top right of the screen. Here, you can activate a menu shortcut that appears directly in the app drawer. From there, you can also drag it to the home screen. Alternatively, you can also activate a fancy widget.

Activate the screen time widget on Samsung Galaxy phones

If you want to keep an eye on the screen time, you can also activate a widget. With it, you can put statistics on the home screen that is regularly activated. This way, you always have the data handy:

  1. Press and hold your home screen.
  2. Select Widgets at the bottom of the screen.
  3. In the list you will find two widgets under "Digital Wellbeing" where one for the Screen Time and the other for the App Timer.
  4. Select one of the designs here and add it to your home screen.
Here's a nifty way to keep an eye on your screen time.
Do you always want to keep an eye on your screen time? If so, simply place this widget on your home screen. / © nextpit

Now you can conveniently see on your Samsung smartphone just how many hours you use your phone each day. Since I found the statistics to be exciting, here's a short survey you're welcome to participate in:

How many hours do you spend on your smartphone each day?
View results

What do you think of Samsung's screen time feature? Do you find it useful or do you think the statistics are not that useful? Let me know in the comments!

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Benjamin Lucks

Benjamin Lucks
Product Reviewer

Benjamin works as a freelance journalist and is always on the lookout for special features that make new cell phones, headphones and gadgets interesting for the reader. If he doesn't succeed, he comforts himself by writing short stories and using his digital camera.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing