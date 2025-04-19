Time surely passes by all too quickly. In the blink of an eye, we are now in yet another cycle of searching for new apps for both Android and iOS devices we think are worth having on your smartphone or tablet. These range from games to productivity apps and, oftentimes, arrive in the form of useful utility apps.

Every week, we present a diverse array of articles centered around apps. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, we showcase the finest free apps available that week. Typically, these are premium apps and games offered at no charge for a limited time. In our Top 5 Apps of the Week segment, we take a different approach and concentrate on the standout apps that have impressed us. We personally download and evaluate each of these selections, ensuring that our suggestions are not only credible but also engaging for our audience.

I am sure you are champing at the bit to find out our specially composed list!

Black Mirror: Thronglets (Android & iOS)

What is ​Black Mirror: Thronglets all about? Basically, it is a tie-in to the Season 7 episode “Plaything” of the Netflix series Black Mirror, bringing together a unique blend of life simulation and psychological exploration.​

The game works this way: you hatch a single, yellow, antennaed creature known as a Thronglet. It might feel like a Tamagotchi at first, since you need to feed, clean, and entertain your Thronglet to keep it happy. Over time, your Thronglets multiply, and the responsibilities escalate. From there, learn how to manage a growing society to address various needs such as housing, work-life balance, and environmental concerns.

The storytelling is innovative in nature and certainly does the same work as the series, provoking your thoughts on levels you never knew existed. It is certainly 'sincere' in a sense, and had me hooked for minutes on end, requiring something important to tear me away from it. However, if you are looking for replayability, then this is not the right cup of tea for you.

Price: Netflix subscription required / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes (Netflix subscription required)

Download Black Mirror: Thronglets from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Overall, fans of Black Mirror will find Thronglets to successfully extend the series' exploration of technology and human behavior via the form of an interactive medium. I like how it combines life simulation mechanics with psychological and ethical dilemmas to develop a compelling experience for fans of the series and newcomers alike. The game is not lengthy in any sense, but it sure is impactful.

MageTrain (Android & iOS)

​MageTrain is a rather interesting mobile game that delivers a unique blend of classic Snake mechanics with roguelike elements. In other words, I found it to be a fresh and engaging experience. Basically, I control a growing line of auto-attacking heroes as I navigate through procedurally generated arenas that are replete with waves of enemies.

There are nine distinct heroes to choose from, where each possess unique abilities that are influenced by their position in the train. Needless to say, you will need to strategically place these heroes, so their skills can synergize to overcome increasingly challenging foes. Other collectible items while playing include gold and power-ups, which can be used to upgrade abilities and unlock new characters.

With eight different dungeons to go through, with each presenting its own set of challenges and requiring adaptive strategies to conquer, there is a degree of replayability since no two experiences are the same.​ Unfortunately, I felt the lack of persistent upgrades between runs can make progress feel stagnant, since I have to start from scratch each time with only unlocked heroes available.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99) / Account required: No

Download MageTrain from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Overall, MageTrain delivers an inventive and challenging experience that combines nostalgic gameplay with modern roguelike elements. It could be more polished in terms of its progression system and difficulty balancing, but is still worth checking out if you want something different in terms of mobile gaming.

EarthHero: Climate Change (Android & iOS)

What is your take on global warming? If you think that we are not going to make it past the next few human generations, chances are you would be doing your best to go green. Well, Earth Hero was specially designed to empower individuals to take meaningful action against climate change. How does it work? It combines personalized carbon tracking with a curated list of science-backed lifestyle changes for you to make.

Remove your tin foil hat, as this personalized carbon footprint tracker will require you to share your lifestyle to obtain an estimate of your current carbon emissions. From there, there is a tailored plan to reduce this footprint as it tracks your progress over time. Overall, I found it easy to understand my impact on the environment via my lifestyle choices, as it motivates me to make the relevant changes. Oh, but I still can't afford to buy an EV, by the way.

I like how there is a wide variety of suggested actions across categories like travel, food, energy, and advocacy. Each action will have an assigned impact score and difficulty level, so that users are guided toward choices that align with their capabilities and goals.​

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Learn how to reduce your carbon footprint here on earth in a fun manner. / © nextpit

Download EarthHero: Climate Change from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

I was pleasantly surprised by Earth Hero since it stood out as a practical and user-friendly tool for folks who want to make the world greener and engage with a community committed to combating climate change. After all, no one can do it alone, so to know that there is a bunch of other like-minded folks out there on the same mission makes it more exciting and encouraging.

BabyWeather (Android & iOS)

Going out as a single or when you're dating is a simple affair of knowing what the weather is like and dressing appropriately. What happens when you have a baby? This is where BabyWeather comes in, an app designed to assist parents in dressing their babies appropriately based on real-time weather conditions. In other words, you get to receive personalized clothing recommendations to make daily life easier for parents and caregivers alike.

I like how BabyWeather provides outfit suggestions tailored to the current temperature and perceived weather conditions. In other words, the measured temperature is often different from what it feels like, and hence, this feature helps parents make informed decisions about their baby's attire for maximum comfort whenever one leaves the warm and toasty home.

Even more important is the inclusion of hourly forecasts for the next 12 hours so that one can easily anticipate weather changes and plan accordingly. The app offers the option to create multiple profiles for different children, where each profile sports customizable colors and profile photos. Definitely handy for families with more than one child.​

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$24.99) / Account required: Yes

You're all dressed up to go outside even in terrible weather, why not check out how baby should be dressed as well? / © nextpit

Download BabyWeather from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

I found the app to be user-friendly enough with intuitive navigation, making it easy for both new and experienced parents to use. The design is visually appealing, while the outfit suggestions are practical. You know what? It would be insane if this app were to tie in with vendors in the future so that you can order whatever missing clothing articles needed in advance.

AWorld in support of Act Now (Android & iOS)

Do you feel like you are one to effect a change on a global scale? If so, you might want to check out AWorld. This a free mobile app was developed in partnership with the United Nations' ActNow campaign, with the aim of guiding individuals toward more sustainable lifestyles by providing personalized insights, educational content, and community engagement opportunities.

Basically, you will be able to calculate your annual CO₂ emissions and receive tailored suggestions to reduce your environmental impact. Sounds familiar? In addition, it also offers a range of daily habits, such as opting for plant-based meals or using reusable items, so that you can log your actions and see how your actions have a cumulative impact (hopefully, a positive one!).

The entire experience has been gamified to keep you engaged for a longer than normal time. Features like XP points, leaderboards, and community challenges are steps in the right direction to motivate users to remain engaged and committed to their sustainability goals. To see storytelling episodes and resources aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals make it an educational adventure as well.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Here's how you get hooked to saving the world by going green, one step at a time. / © nextpit

Download AWorld in support of Act Now from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Of course, nothing is perfect in this world, which is why it would have been nice to see more diverse action options and deeper insights into the impact of my choices provided. Perhaps future editions or updates can incorporate composting or reducing food waste to enhance the app's comprehensiveness. Still, it is a step in the right direction, and the journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.

What do you know? We have arrived at the end of this week's list. If you stumbled upon an app or game you think is worth recommending, please let us know in the comments.