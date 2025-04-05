Like clockwork, each week, we select five titles for both Android and iOS devices that we think are worth installing on your smartphone or tablet. They range from games to productivity apps and perhaps some other useful utility apps.

There are three types of app-related articles published each week: On Tuesdays and Saturdays, we showcase free apps of the week. These are apps and games that actually cost money but are currently available for free. In contrast, we don't look at the price tag in this Top 5 Apps of the Week article. Instead, we prefer to focus on introducing really exciting apps. In other words, we actually go through the trouble of installing and trying out these apps before recommending them.

Without much further ado, here is our curated list!

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic (Android & iOS)

Back in the good old days of the IBM PC, I clearly remember enjoying RollerCoaster Tycoon as one of the games that was an absolute time killer. This title is now available on mobile devices, combining the best elements of RollerCoaster Tycoon (1999) and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 (2002) that remains true to its PC origins while offering a seamless touchscreen experience.

Basically, the game's premise is very simple. All you need to do is create and manage an amusement park. I loved the simple interface that allowed me to design custom roller coasters, build rides, manage staff, and satisfy visitors, all just to turn a profit.

With over 90 scenarios to choose from, they can be extremely easy or very challenging to overcome since some of the more difficult segments might require careful planning and deeper, strategic thinking to meet financial and visitor goals. Best of all, there are no microtransactions to worry about, making this one-time purchase worth checking out for those who are bored.

Price: $5.99 / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Download RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Do note that those who are not familiar with the genre or the game itself might find the learning curve to be a wee bit steep, as the user interface and depth can be rather overwhelming for the first-timer. However, once you get ahold of it, it is a snap to kill time no matter where you are.

The Game of Life 2 (Android & iOS)

Who knew that a digital adaptation of the classic board game could be pulled off rather well? The Game of Life 2 offers a fresh and more modern take on the traditional Game of Life experience, featuring updated life choices, a more engaging progression system, and a vibrant visual style that appeals to all ages.

The mechanics are similar. As players, you spin a wheel and progress through life stages—choosing careers, including getting married (or not), having kids (or pets), buying homes, and making financial decisions. It's too bad it doesn't factor in the financial volatility that we see happening worldwide now with tariffs and the bleeding of global stock markets due to a new US president. At least there are new elements such as more career paths, modern life choices, and an alternate approach to winning—focusing on happiness, knowledge, or wealth.

Do note that the lack of expansions might make the replayability rather limited since I found the base game to feel repetitive after a few plays. Of course, this would mean having to fork out more money to buy additional themed boards. The core game might be a one-time purchase, but additional boards and themes require separate purchases, so the overall cost might not be what you thought it was.

Price: $4.99 / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account required: Yes

Download The Game of Life 2 from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Overall, the Game of Life 2 is a fun, casual game that successfully modernizes the classic board game for the mobile platform. It is rather rare for a mobile game to bring a family together on a game night, but this is one of the few gems that does so. It also taps into the power of nostalgia and anyone else looking for a lighthearted multiplayer experience. Multiplayer is where it is at to keep the game fresh, as single-player mode might get tiring after a short while.

Cargo Hunters (Android only)

Do you think you have the chops of an intense first-person shooter (FPS) experience while juggling strategic extraction mechanics? I remember those old-school Rainbow Six games back at the turn of the millennium, where a single wrong move could undo an hour of careful planning, but thankfully, Cargo Hunters is different. While it is set in a dystopian, cyberpunk future, it offers a unique player-versus-player-versus-environment (PvPvE) experience where players control cybernetically enhanced robots battling for survival and valuable resources.​

The missions are high-stakes, where it is a fight to scavenge weapons, armor, and cybernetic upgrades. There is a lot of emphasis on strategic planning since players must decide when to engage in combat and when to extract with their loot before the clock runs down. The fact that AI-controlled enemies and real players add depth and unpredictability to each match.​

I like how I am able to upgrade my robotic avatars with various cybernetic enhancements, making it a unique and different experience each time for personalized playstyles. The combat mechanics do take some time to grasp, ensuring it remains engaging and requires a tactical brain.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.99-$31.99) / Account required: Yes

Download Cargo Hunters from the Google Play Store.

So far, I feel that the 10-minute match length can be rather too short since it restricts exploration and looting opportunities, but then again, it will help one keep on their toes and think of the best strategy possible in such a short time.

Pocket (Android & iOS)

Pocket is an interesting app since it was specially designed to help users save, organize, and discover content from across the web. After all, curating information from such vast sources can be a chore, and this app offers a streamlined experience to manage reading materials and remain updated on topics that interest me.

I can save articles, videos, and other web content for later viewing at my own convenience. The app provides tools to tag and organize saved items, making it a snap to retrieve and manage information. I also love the offline functionality that lets me access saved content without an internet connection, making it an ideal companion on a journey where it might be difficult to go online.

Do note that the free version of this app offers substantial functionality, but as expected, there are some advanced features, such as enhanced search capabilities and ad-free browsing, reserved for premium subscribers. What else is new?

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99-$49.99) / Account required: Yes

Pocket ensures you have all your favorite content that is relevant to your interests all day long. / © nextpit

Download Pocket from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

While Pocket serves as a robust tool for folks like me who want to curate and manage their online reading materials efficiently, I am rather wary of the app's privacy practices. Still, I always have a separate online ID that is meant for apps like these — useful enough for me, and yet does not provide the service provider with relevant personal information since it is all made up.

Simple DND - Do Not Disturb (Android only)

Are there moments in your smartphone usage when you want to simply keep your handset quiet because you have to concentrate on a project or particularly important task? Simple DND – Do Not Disturb gets the job done as it offers users an easy and efficient way to manage their device's Do Not Disturb (DND) settings. It delivers a straightforward user interface with the aim of simplifying the process of silencing notifications and minimizing interruptions.

One of its key features is one-tap activation, letting you enable or disable the DND mode with a single tap. This facilitates quick transitions between active and silent modes. I also like how the settings are customizable to a degree, enabling the personalization of DND preferences so that I can specify which notifications or contacts can bypass the DND mode.​

The user interface is minimalist enough, sporting a clean and uncluttered design. In other words, it focuses on core functionalities without unnecessary complexity.​

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account required: No

Want your smartphone to behave and keep quiet while you work? This app can get the job done. / © nextpit

Download Simple DND - Do Not Disturb from the Google Play Store.

In fact, it is so easy to use that even those unfamiliar with DND settings can navigate and utilize its features effectively.​ On its flipside, those who want more comprehensive DND customization options, such as scheduling or integration with specific apps, might find Simple DND coming up short in this regard.

That's all we have for this week! If you think there is an app or game that is worth recommending, why not share it in the comments?