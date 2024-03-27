Apple Sets WWDC 2024 on June 10: The Biggest Things to Expect

Apple has announced the schedule for its 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference today. This year's WWDC is a five-day event and will begin on June 10, Monday, with an opening keynote at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Here are the biggest things you can expect from WWDC 2024 and how can you watch it.

How to watch Apple WWDC 2024

While WWDC has always been a gathering for developers. Anyone can tune in to the event and see what Apple has in store via their announcements. The entire conference will be streamed online on Apple's channels including the developer page. However, the first day the keynote kicks off can be attended physically by developers and students.

What to expect at Apple WWDC 2024

At the keynote, Apple should announce major updates to the company's operating systems. That includes iOS (iPadOS), watchOS, macOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Not all new and big features of every platform will be previewed, but you can still expect highlights for all.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

iOS 18 will headline this year's WWDC, which is shaping up as one of the biggest software updates — if not the biggest — to arrive on iPhones. The core of iOS 18 is about artificial intelligence, and it will include on-device generative AI features (GAI). It is also being rumored to bring extended home screen customizations and confirmed by Apple to include RCS support.

Also read: Everything you should know about iOS 18 including availability

The iPhone 16 should be the first to run on iOS 18 before the update will be rolled out to other compatible iPhone models this fall. As of now, leaks suggest iOS 18 will be available to iPhones that have been updated to iOS 17.

As usual, iPadOS 18 should share the same architecture as iOS 18. This means you can expect that some new features to trickle down to the iPads, although the availability of AI tools might be limited.

watchOS 11, macOS 15, and tvOS 18

At the moment, details surrounding Apple's other OSes remain scarce. watchOS 11 is said to be a minor update according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, which is not a major surprise after watchOS 10 already introduced a sizeable upgrade last year. However, it may also see a major upgrade in Siri via AI.

It's a similar case with macOS 15 which should power many Mac devices and MacBook laptops, with the only major changes mentioned including AI. There's even no final name for macOS 15, but internally, it is called “Glow”.

Known information about Apple's next operating system for its set-top TV boxes and HomePod smart speakers is also scarce. It appears tvOS 18 will receive major system changes to support the upcoming HomePod speakers with integrated displays. Once again, it could be infused with more AI-based features into Siri.

visionOS 2

Apple is assumed to iron things out and improve the performance of the Vision Pro headset through visionOS 2. One recent report has shed light that the Vision Pro will support Apple's Pencil as well. This means that headset users will be able to use the stylus for spatial computing with the headset. Hence, Apple Pencil compatibility could likely be added on the visionOS 2.

New Apple hardware

Although it doesn't always happen, there is still a chance Apple will reveal new Apple products at 2024 WWDC. Based on what we know, there haven't been any substantial developments on what can we expect from the hardware side.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9

What do you look forward most from the upcoming Apple WWDC? Share your expectations with us in the comments.