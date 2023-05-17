Apple's Watch Ultra is at the Best Price with 12% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit apple watch ultra compass
© NextPit

The Watch Ultra is the most capable smartwatch Apple has ever made, and today is a great opportunity to grab one, especially if you're an Apple user. Amazon is offering one of the variants of the Apple Watch Ultra at an all-time low price of $701, which is $97 cheaper (12 percent off) than its original price.

Among several variants of the Apple Watch Ultra (review), the one on sale is with the Yellow Ocean wristband. Regardless of this color, you still get the same titanium case as with other options. Plus, the band is replaceable if you'd like to pair it up with a different hue or finish.

Why the Apple Watch Ultra is more than just a rugged smartwatch

Apple's Watch Ultra sets itself apart from the standard Watch Series 8 we reviewed by having a more robust and premium build. Its chassis is made from titanium material supported by sapphire glass and ceramic that can withstand higher impacts due to accidental bumps. The rugged smartwatch is even rated for diving in addition to the waterproofing it features. At the same time, you can find an extra action button that you can program with a different task.

Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery endurance of the company's watches, rated to last 36 hours. Not only in battery life it excels, but it is also more reliable in terms of sports tracking, thanks to the dual-frequency GPS band and triathlon mode that are exclusive to the said model.

Apple Watch Ultra
The Backtrack function of the Apple Watch Ultra shows you the direction of your starting point. / © NextPit

The Watch Ultra is already 4G cellular ready, so you won't necessarily need to bring your phone with you during outdoor workouts. Lastly, the siren mode is a new safety feature debuted with the smartwatch and that may be very useful in emergency cases where you need to call someone for help while you're stuck.

Likewise, would like to see more Apple smartwatch deals? Or perhaps you can tell us in the comments if you think these features are worth getting the Apple Watch Ultra.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing