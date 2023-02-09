Tech & Community
NextPit

Apple's 10th gen watch may be called Series X sporting an extra-large display

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Apple Watch 7 side
© NextPit

Apple may be ditching the Watch Series 10 moniker and instead release its 10th gen smartwatch as Watch Series X. This is according to the latest report that also hints the upcoming watch will be joined by Apple's cheaper 3rd gen Watch SE. Both watches are said to bring larger displays.

Based on Omdia's latest research, the Cupertino firm plans to use "Series X" as the title of its next year's smartwatch following the steps of the iPhone X. Although this is not final, analyst David Hsieh who is involved in this report, that the 'X' would denote not only as the number 10 entry but also aligning to the 10th year anniversary since the Watch Series was first introduced.

The source cites that Apple's Watch Series X will be offered in two variants with an unknown case size. Specifically, the display sizes mentioned are 1.89-inch and 2-inch, which are up to 10 percent larger when compared to the current Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch SE review
Even in direct sunlight, you can easily see the content on the Apple Watch SE screen / © NextPit

To put it in another perspective, the Watch Ultra comes with a 1.93-inch rectangular display. And if Apple would not accompany the increased screen real estate with a bigger case size, it needs to dramatically reduce the bezels of the Watch Series X or perhaps offer a flatter and more rectangular shape like the Ultra.

In addition to the standard model, the Watch SE 3 is believed to be released alongside the Watch Series X in 2024. The publication said that this particular watch will inherit Watch Series 8's display sizes at 1.7-inch and 1.9-inch. However, it is unclear if the budget smartwatch may benefit from the design with thinner bezels of the Watch Series 8 as well.

Bigger screens but not better battery life

On the other hand, Omdia is still expecting that this year's Watch Series 9's display is unchanged from the Series 8. Lastly, they also double down on the rumor that the rugged and premium Watch Ultra 2 with a gigantic 2.1-inch panel is planned for 2024.

Although most of the leaks and rumors point to bigger panels, these developments don't bode well for those wanting to see improvements in battery life, which is one of the downsides of Apple's watches. With this, do you wish that a larger capacity or longer battery life should be prioritized first? Let us know your thoughts.

Via: MacRumors Source: Omdia

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing