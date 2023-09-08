Hot topics

Apple Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 Could Get Better at Heart Rate Reading

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit apple watch ultra sensors
© nextpit

Apple's Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are expected to debut alongside the iPhone 15 on September 12. And going to the event, major details about the smartwatches remain scarce. Fortunately, a sort of last-minute leak has surfaced today and possibly revealing major improvements in tow with the next-gen wearables.

More accurate and efficient heart rate monitoring on Apple Watch 9

Based on the latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is going to incorporate a new PPG (photo-plethysmo-graphy) sensor, which is the biometric component that handles the heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring of users. It is said the sensor has higher accuracy and efficiency than what's utilized on the Watch Series 8 (review) or the original Watch Ultra that Stefan reviewed.

It is unknown whether the benefits of the new sensor will also be applied or integrated with other monitoring functions of these watches, such as with ECG since it has a separate and dedicated component. Regardless, the clear advantage of the sensor could easily be realized by end users through more accurate readings and perhaps better battery life as well.

Watch 8 Sensor
The Apple Watch 8 comes again with all kinds of sensors on the bottom. / © nextpit

Apple U2 ultra-wideband chipset for more precise location finding

In addition to the PPG, the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are believed to be the first wearable from the iPhone maker to feature the U2 ultra-wideband chipset. It is safe to say this silicon could further enhance location tracking on the smartwatches using the Find My network. Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are also said to carry the same version of the UWB chip.

With such note, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the rumored USB-C port may similarly enlist the said custom UWB chip of Apple considering the current model is compatible with the Find My app.

As regards the other specs, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 should run on watchOS 10 and enlist the new S9 chip composed of a faster processor. Furthermore, the standard watch is tipped to ship with 3D-printed parts while the Watch Ultra 2 will be offered in a new black titanium finish.

With these features, do you think the Watch Series 9 or Watch Ultra 2 are compelling upgrades from their predecessors? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.

Source: Bloomberg

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing