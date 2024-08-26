Existing Apple Watch users or perhaps those coming from a clunky smartwatch who want to upgrade to the latest Apple smartwatch might be interested in taking a plunge right now. One of the variants of Apple's Watch Series 9 is now on sale on Amazon, with the 45 mm GPS variant dropping to $329 after a massive $100 cut (23 percent).

The deal applies to the midnight black colorway of the Apple Watch Series 9 with a small-to-medium sports band while the rest of the finishes are at their regular price. Remember that you can still swap out the band if you'd like to do so.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9 Save $100 off on the Apple Watch Series 9 from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 (review) can be a great pair for fitness enthusiasts or even for regular users who just want to take advantage of the smart and basic features of the smartwatch.

Apple gave it a new Double Tap feature for touch-free control only using the tapping gesture of the index and thumb. It's pretty useful tool if you're hands are busy and you want to manage calls or incoming notifications right on your wrist. The new Watch Series 9 is also fitted with a powerful S9 SiP that enables offline Siri and overall zippier performance for the assistant and the software.

The battery in the Apple Watch 9 lasts a day—but unfortunately no longer. / © nextpit

The new generation also comes with a brighter Retina display, becoming more legible in most conditions like during your run on a sunny day. Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9 retains the sleek and iconic squarish form of its predecessor. And for ruggedness, it is rated for swimming with a 50-meter water resistance and IP6X for dust resistance.

Apple's smartwatches are known a reliable health and fitness tracking wearables, and the Watch Series 9 is no different. It has on-demand ECG for extensive heart checks, heart rate with irregular notifications, skin temperature sensing, and cycle tracking for women, among others. The watch also has automatic workout detection with auto start/pause in addition to running track detection.

Do you think the Watch Series 9 at this price is worth it? Let us hear your answers in the comments.