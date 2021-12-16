Apple Watch discount alert: $50 off on Amazon!

The rarely discounted Apple smartwatches are currently on sale at Amazon. Both the SE and Series 7 models are $50 off, with different case and color options on sale.

The Apple Watch line is still the benchmark to which every other smartwatch is measured. And they are the logical choice for iPhone owners, due to their perfect integration in the Apple ecosystem.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 for $349, instead of the usual $399, while the Apple Watch SE is $229, also a $50 discount over the regular $279 price.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm

Apple Watch SE 40mm

Why choose the Apple Watch(es)?

The Series 7 brought a larger and more resistant screen / © NextPit

If you use an iPhone and are looking for a smartwatch, your best option is of course the Apple Watch line. Besides that, Apple's smartwatch family has a wider option of apps, services, and even features.

Between the SE and Series 7 models, the main differences are the ECG and SpO2 sensors on the S7 model, which also has a bigger screen, Ultra wide band radio, dust resistance, and a faster charger.

2021 model Price-performance choice Product Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch SE Photo Display and size Retina LTPO OLED display

396 x 484 pixels (45 mm, 1143 mm²)

352 x 430 pixels (41 mm, 904 mm²) Retina LTPO OLED display

368 x 448 pixels (44 mm, 977 mm²)

324 x 394 pixels (40 mm, 759 mm²) Models Choice of GPS or GPS + LTE Chipset Apple S7, W3 and U1 Apple S5 and W3 Sensors Pulse sensor, ECG, SpO2 Pulse sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN Memory 32 GB memory Water resistance WR50 for water (up to 50m)

IP6X against dust WR50 for water (up to 50m) Charging Magnetic (USB-C cable)

*33% faster than the SE Magnetic (USB-C cable)

It is always worth pointing out that the Apple Watch models are not compatible with Android phones. But for those not in the Apple ecosystem, we have a list of the best available options in the market.

