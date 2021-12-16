Tech & Community
NextPit

Apple Watch discount alert: $50 off on Amazon!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Apple Watch discount alert: $50 off on Amazon!

The rarely discounted Apple smartwatches are currently on sale at Amazon. Both the SE and Series 7 models are $50 off, with different case and color options on sale.

TL;DR

  • Both the Apple Watch Series 7 and SE models are discounted at Amazon.
  • Both models have a $50 discount, for savings up to 18%.
  • The smartwatches are the best option for iPhone users.

The Apple Watch line is still the benchmark to which every other smartwatch is measured. And they are the logical choice for iPhone owners, due to their perfect integration in the Apple ecosystem.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 for $349, instead of the usual $399, while the Apple Watch SE is $229, also a $50 discount over the regular $279 price.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm

Apple Watch SE 40mm

Why choose the Apple Watch(es)?

NextPit Apple Watch 7 test fabi
The Series 7 brought a larger and more resistant screen / © NextPit

If you use an iPhone and are looking for a smartwatch, your best option is of course the Apple Watch line. Besides that, Apple's smartwatch family has a wider option of apps, services, and even features.

Between the SE and Series 7 models, the main differences are the ECG and SpO2 sensors on the S7 model, which also has a bigger screen, Ultra wide band radio, dust resistance, and a faster charger.

  2021 model Price-performance choice
Product
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch SE
Photo Apple Watch Series 7 41 mm Apple Watch Series 6
Display and size Retina LTPO OLED display
396 x 484 pixels (45 mm, 1143 mm²)
352 x 430 pixels (41 mm, 904 mm²)		 Retina LTPO OLED display
368 x 448 pixels (44 mm, 977 mm²)
324 x 394 pixels (40 mm, 759 mm²)
Models Choice of GPS or GPS + LTE
Chipset Apple S7, W3 and U1 Apple S5 and W3
Sensors Pulse sensor, ECG, SpO2 Pulse sensor
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN
Memory 32 GB memory
Water resistance WR50 for water (up to 50m)
IP6X against dust		 WR50 for water (up to 50m)
Charging Magnetic (USB-C cable)
*33% faster than the SE		 Magnetic (USB-C cable)

It is always worth pointing out that the Apple Watch models are not compatible with Android phones. But for those not in the Apple ecosystem, we have a list of the best available options in the market.

What did think about this deal? Let us know in the comments below!

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing