Apple Watch discount alert: $50 off on Amazon!
The rarely discounted Apple smartwatches are currently on sale at Amazon. Both the SE and Series 7 models are $50 off, with different case and color options on sale.
TL;DR
- Both the Apple Watch Series 7 and SE models are discounted at Amazon.
- Both models have a $50 discount, for savings up to 18%.
- The smartwatches are the best option for iPhone users.
The Apple Watch line is still the benchmark to which every other smartwatch is measured. And they are the logical choice for iPhone owners, due to their perfect integration in the Apple ecosystem.
Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 for $349, instead of the usual $399, while the Apple Watch SE is $229, also a $50 discount over the regular $279 price.
Why choose the Apple Watch(es)?
If you use an iPhone and are looking for a smartwatch, your best option is of course the Apple Watch line. Besides that, Apple's smartwatch family has a wider option of apps, services, and even features.
Between the SE and Series 7 models, the main differences are the ECG and SpO2 sensors on the S7 model, which also has a bigger screen, Ultra wide band radio, dust resistance, and a faster charger.
It is always worth pointing out that the Apple Watch models are not compatible with Android phones. But for those not in the Apple ecosystem, we have a list of the best available options in the market.
