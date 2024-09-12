Looking for an Apple Watch Ultra 2, Series 10, or SE? We compare the entire lineup to help you choose the best option. This comparison covers the key technical differences between the Series 10, Series 9, SE, and Ultra 2, along with details on watchOS 11 and the Apple Watch's history.

The Best Apple Watch Models Compared and Tested

In September 2024, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 9 was discontinued but is still available through third-party sellers like Amazon. Pricing starts at $249 for the Apple Watch SE (2022), $399 for the Series 10, and $799 for the Ultra 2.

The success of the Apple Watch certainly has a lot to do with the fact that the iPhone and watch work so perfectly together. In fact, you can now make payments, open doors, and take your pulse or blood oxygen levels via the watch. It feels like the future is on your wrist. But the main reason to own a smartwatch for many people is and probably revolves around the issue of health.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Watch Ultra: it doesn't get any better than this

The new flagship smartwatch Last year's flagship smartwatch Device Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Ultra Image Specifications 49 mm

Retina LTPO OLED display

Dual GPS + LTE

Apple S9 and U2

Pulse sensor, ECG, SpO2, temperature sensor, depth gauge

Oceanic+ app, 86 decibel siren, action button.

Emergency call SOS, new fall/accident detection,

IP6X-certified, temperature detection

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4

64 GB storage space 49 mm

Retina LTPO OLED display

Dual GPS + LTE

Apple S8 and U1

Pulse sensor, ECG, SpO2, temperature sensor, depth gauge

Oceanic+ app, 86 decibel siren, action button.

Emergency call SOS, new fall/accident detection,

IP6X-certified, temperature detection

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 4

The Watch Ultra Series is Apple's flagship smartwatch, designed for extreme athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Accordingly, this smartwatch is larger, more robust, and boasts a battery that outlasts the Apple Watch Series 9. In our practical review of the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, we typically achieved two full days of use.

In 2023, Apple released the second generation of the Watch Ultra. As with previous models, the processor and many features are consistent across all 2023 Apple Watches. However, the 49 mm size and the additional, freely assignable action button set the Ultra 2 apart.

While the Watch Ultra 2 incorporates all the new features of the Watch Series 9, it also offers numerous exclusive features. For instance, its display is brighter, reaching up to 3,000 nits at its peak, and divers will appreciate the EN-13319 certification. While the Apple Watch 9 was, as expected, replaced by the Apple Watch Series 10 in September 2024, there was no new Ultra 3 watch to marvel at. Only a black model and new straps were added to the portfolio.

The Apple Watch Ultra series was developed for extreme athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. / © nextpit

These are Apple's exclusive watches made of titanium. The crown is slightly larger and designed so that it can now be operated with gloves on. Moreover, in 2023, the device received upgrades for gesture control and on-device Siri voice commands.

So you can see that Apple packs everything into this device that can currently be put into a smartwatch. However, Apple also charges a decent price for this top hardware: $799 is due if you decide to buy this model.

As mentioned, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, available from September 22, 2023, is now available in two colors and only in the GPS+Cellular variant. However, you can pick from several wristbands designed exclusively for the Ultra model to suit outdoor needs.

Summary Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 Good Chic, indestructible design

Very nice, super bright display

watchOS 10 is really fun to use

Extremely accurate fitness tracking

Multi-band GPS is now even more accurate

Useful Double Tap gesture Bad Still only two days of battery life

Only one size and color available

Charging is too slow Go to review Apple Watch Ultra 2

Summary Buy Apple Watch Ultra Good Cool, indestructible design

Outstanding smartwatch features

Extremely accurate heart rate measurement

Very accurate multi-band GPS Bad Works only with iOS

Improved battery life compared to its predecessor

No GPX import/export, no on-device navigation Go to review Apple Watch Ultra

The mid-range Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Series 9

2024 model 2023 model Device Apple Watch Series 10 Apple Watch Series 9 Image Rating Not yet tested Apple Watch Series 9 review Watch size 42 mm / 46 mm 41 mm / 45 mm Display Retina LTPO OLED display

416 x 496 px (46 mm, 1,220 mm²)

374 x 446 px (42 mm, 989 mm²) Retina LTPO OLED display

396 x 484 px (45 mm, 1,143 mm²)

352 x 430 px (41 mm, 904 mm²) SiP / UWB Apple S10 Apple S9 and U2 Sensors Electrical heart sensor

3rd generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Compass

Always active altimeter

High-g acceleration sensor

Gyro sensor with wide dynamic range

Ambient light sensor

Depth sensor

Water temperature sensor Pulse sensor, ECG, SpO2, emergency SOS, new fall/accident detection, IP6X-certified, temperature detection Connectivity GPS or GPS + LTE

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 4 GPS or GPS + LTE

Now we come to the regular Apple Watch Series. Similar to last year, we are dealing with a rather modest update here. The sizes have been slightly increased so you now have 42 and 46 mm versions to choose from. At the same time, the bezels are now slimmer, which should result in a noticeably larger display area.

The case of the smartwatch, which is now powered by the new S10 chip, has become slightly slimmer and lighter overall. However, according to Apple, old wristbands should still fit, and those who previously found the stainless-steel models too heavy can opt for the new titanium version, which is said to be around 20 percent lighter, for an additional charge. The colorways include gold, gray, and silver.

Thanks to improved speakers, you can now listen directly to music and podcasts alike. Another practical aspect is the integrated voice isolation, allowing your phone calls to be easier to understand even in noisy environments.

Thanks to the larger display, you can see even more on the Apple Watch Series 10. / © Apple

The display of the new Apple Watch 10 should be brighter and easier to read when viewed from a less optimal angle. The Always-on Display has also been refreshed and now shows the time with a second hand. A noteworthy hardware feature is how the battery can be charged at a faster rate now, where 30 minutes is enough to charge the watch from zero to 80 percent.

On the software side, the Apple Watch has been updated with watchOS 11 to include improved health monitoring functions. One new feature, for example, is how the watch monitors sleep apnea in sleep tracking and warns you if you stop breathing. According to Apple, medical approval will follow soon.

Summary Buy Apple Watch Series 9 Good Brighter (and darker!) display

Great interface and broad app support

Accurate and versatile tracking

DoubleTap is practical Bad No 'Precision Start' feature

Battery life only okay

Slow charging Go to review Apple Watch Series 9

The entry-level timepiece: Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch SE (2022)

2022 model 2021 model Device Apple Watch SE (2022) Apple Watch SE Image Technical specifications 40 mm / 44 mm

Retina LTPO OLED display

368 x 448 pixels (44 mm)

324 x 394 pixels (40 mm)

GPS or GPS + LTE

Apple S8

Pulse sensor, emergency SOS,

new fall/accident detection

Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN

32 GB memory 40 mm / 44 mm

Retina LTPO OLED display

368 x 448 pixels (44 mm)

324 x 394 pixels (40 mm)

GPS or GPS + LTE

Apple S5

Pulse sensor

Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN

The Watch SE models are the affordable options with a starting price of $249 for the 2022 model. However, affordability doesn't come at the expense of performance. The most recent iteration comes equipped with the S8 SiP (System in Package), the same as used in the Watch Series 8 in 2022.

Both versions of the Apple Watch SE offer energy-saving mode. / © nextpit

Much of the technology remains the same, including features that we already know from the more expensive models: Emergency SOS and the new accident detection are also available on the Apple Watch SE 2022, but there is no ECG or blood oxygen measurement.

Summary Buy Apple Watch SE (2022) Good Wears great on the wrist

Seamless integration with the iPhone

Offers core Apple Watch features

A wide range of fitness features

Integrated GPS (you can leave the iPhone at home)

3 months of Fitness+ included

Affordable price Bad 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%

Power adapter not included in the box

No dust-resistant rating

No Always-on Display (AoD) Go to review Apple Watch SE (2022)

The older 2021 model is no longer available directly from Apple, but it's still available on platforms like Amazon. Since the price difference between the old and the new Watch SE is negligible, at least as of November 2023, you should go for the new model.

Buying guide: Which Apple Watch is the best?

How to choose your Apple Watch based on features

Let's just begin with the elimination strategy: Can you imagine doing without an always-on display, hand gestures, the ECG feature, the blood oxygen feature, and the temperature detection? In that case, you can tick off the Apple Watch SE. The same applies if you want to benefit from the fast charging feature.

But there are also differences between the Series 10 and the new Ultra 2 that can decide which model is the right one for you. Apple itself also addresses the Apple Watch Ultra accordingly by declaring extreme athletes and adventure fans as the target group.

So, if you spend a lot of time in nature for mountaineering, hiking, or extreme sports, you will benefit from several features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These include a doubled battery life of up to 36 hours, a freely assignable action button, a siren, and an overall larger and more robust form factor than the standard model. Divers are also likely to jump at the top model not only because of the depth gauge but also because of the Oceanic+ app.

Thanks to Double Tap: You can also operate the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with one hand — unlike what you see here. / © nextpit

However, the fact that the Watch Ultra 2 has not been updated means that there is now a unique aspect to consider: The SoC in the regular Apple Watch 10 is now more modern, more powerful, and more efficient than the chipset in the premium model. This raises two questions: a) did Apple really intend it that way and b) is this difference in performance even noticeable in everyday use?

How to choose your Apple Watch based on price

Besides the features, it's probably the price tag that will help you make your decision. $249 is the asking price for the Apple Watch SE, at least $399 for the Apple Watch Series 9, and finally a hefty $799 for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. If you do not care about any of the features listed above, the SE is most likely the right choice.

With this watch, you can enter the Apple Watch universe at a reasonable price, and have the S8 processor and all basic functions on board thanks to watchOS 11. Occasional running tracking, the new accident detection, emergency SOS and much more ensure that you can be happy all around even for $249.

However, if you have identified certain features above that you do not want to live without, you will have to bite the bullet and purchase one of the more expensive smartwatches. It is up to you and your demands whether you will pay $399 or even twice as much. You should really consider whether you will be happy with the larger model and its additional features. For the majority of Apple fans, the Apple Watch Series 10 should easily suffice.

Apple Watch Studio

Since 2019, Apple has offered in both its stores (physical and virtual) the so-called Apple Watch Studio. Customers can combine any available Apple Watch case with all available bracelets. This way, any number of combinations can be created, allowing buyers to piece together their own personalized Apple Watch.

With Apple Watch Studio, you can put together your own Apple Watch design to your heart's content. / © Apple (Screenshot: nextpit)

Software: watchOS 11

The latest operating system for the Apple Watch is, of course, watchOS 11, which is compatible with both the current line-up and older devices, starting with the Watch Series 6.

watchOS 10 was released with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 10 in September 2024, and it naturally came with several new features. These include the sleep apnea detection thanks to machine learning capability. The Tide app as shown below is also new. The activity rings have been updated, making them more customizable, and the vital signs function has been completely relaunched.

The Tides app in watchOS 11 provides seven days of tide data and sunrise and sunset times for coasts around the world. / © Apple

You can keep an eye on the intensity of your training with the “Training Load” function. There are also a few tricks that make your watch even more personalized. These include stacks designed to provide more intelligent context and a dynamic photo function for the display.

All Apple Watch generations at a glance

If you've always wanted to see all Apple Watches at a glance, you've come to the right place. All the models are listed here: