Buy Apple's MacBook Air M2 13-inch in Any Color and Save $200

If you're looking to score massive savings when buying Apple's MacBook laptop , then now's the chance. The 13-inch variant of the MacBook Air M2 is currently discounted by $200 (18 percent off) at Best Buy, dropping it to $899 from the usual price of $1099.

What's even great is that the MacBook Air M2 13-inch can be picked in any of four color options and comes with 256 GB of onboard storage. Likewise, the 10-core version of the M2 chipset with 512 GB storage is also on sale at $1199 from $1399 after the same $200 reduction is applied.

And if you are fast, Walmart is discounting the laptop even further. But more importantly, any of the options you're going to pick gets you four months of free Apple Music and three months of Apple TV+ worth $32.

Why Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) is a fan-favorite laptop

In our MacBook Air M2 review of the 15-inch, the laptop exceptionally scored 4.5/5. Thus, the same can be said for the more portable 13-inch version since the difference is only found in the screen real estate. Otherwise, the new MacBook Air is a phenomenal upgrade from its predecessor both in design and speed.

The new custom Apple M2 chipset provides solid and reliable performance on the MacBook Air. The chip has an 8-core CPU configuration, up to 10-core GPU and 8 GB unified memory. Apple says the chip is 18 percent faster in processing and about 35 percent in terms of graphics. For this reason, the MacBook Air M2 is recommended if you're looking for a reliable workhorse.

The MacBook Air's display: Razor sharp resolution with a large notch to house the webcam. / © nextpit

When it comes to other noteworthy features, the MacBook Air 13-inch has a bright Liquid Retina screen. This is supplemented by a sleek and premium aluminum build along with a large Force trackpad and a pair of fast Thunderbolt USB ports. And, similar to the 15-inch, the smaller MacBook Air M2 that runs on the latest macOS also delivers excellent battery life despite its thin profile.

