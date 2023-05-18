Tiny Yet Mighty: Apple's Mac Mini M2 Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever

With a mighty M2 chipset, the Mac Mini is as powerful as the expensive MacBook laptops with the same processor. However, you get to squeeze these horses right into a tiny and affordable computer. Amazon is now listing the Mac Mini M2 with its biggest discount ever, dropping to $499.

The Apple Mac Mini M2 recently hit the shelves, but the retailer is already taking $100 off the 256 GB variant and a bigger $110 reduction for the option with 512 GB storage. And for those who would prefer having the best setup in a compact package, the Mac Mini M2 Pro is $200 cheaper during this sale.

Affiliate offer Apple Mac Mini M2 Order the Apple Mac Mini M2 from Amazon and save up to 17 percent off.

Why you need a tiny Mac Mini computer at home for work or school

Apple gave the 2023 Mac Mini with an M2 chip that comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The silicon notably offers better processor and graphic unit performance compared to last year's Mini. In addition, the unified memory can reach up to 24 GB, it means users can expect to finish rendering Final Cut Pro projects much faster or get an improved gaming experience.

Apple Mac Mini 2023 with M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports. / © Apple

The array of connectivity is also improved and more reliable in the M2 Mac Mini. Wi-Fi 6E is now available, which adds robust security measures along with very low transmission that should result in faster connection. At once, the two USB ports support Thunderbolt 4.0 mated to a wide selection of interfaces, including HDMI, Ethernet, and audio jack.

Whether you're working from home or a student, the Mac Mini M2 at its rate worthy tiny Mac computer available right now. Amazon has been running the deal for a few days already, so might want to act quickly before the deal ends anytime soon.