Apple's M2 Mac Mini is Even a Mightier Computer for $100 Off

NextPit Apple Mac mini Test Review
© nextpit
While Apple didn't refresh the Mac Mini line this year, its compact desktop computers remain popular. Even better, the M2 Mac Mini base model is now on sale on Amazon, which has the usual price slashed by a sizeable $100 (17 percent), plunging the device down to $499.

The sale also covers the 512 GB configuration of the M2 Mac Mini, which is slightly down at $743 or $56 less from the original listing at $799.

Plenty of good reasons why you should buy the Apple M2 Mac Mini

Apple introduced the M2 and M2 Pro Mac Mini (review) last year, while the compact exterior is almost unchanged, the company gave some worthy upgrades under the hood that should please many users requiring casual to moderate power.

Primarily, the new M2 chipset which is paired with an 8 GB RAM has a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the latter is a big jump from the 8-core setup from the M1.

Mac Mini M2 Pro ports on the back
Apple's M2 Pro Mac Mini features two extra Thunderbolt ports than the base model. / © nextpit

The difference in processor and graphics setup provides a noticeable boost in performance, especially when multitasking between multiple tabs or managing some projects in editing programs. Another graphics improvement is the new media engine that should make video encoding and decoding a little faster. Plus, there is now support for monitors for up to 5K resolution.

In addition, the M2 Mac Mini features a Wi-Fi 6E connectivity that should deliver a more stable and secure connection coming from Wi-Fi 6. Similarly, the newer Bluetooth 5.3 provides a faster connection and support for higher codecs when paired with headphones. You can find a wide range of other interfaces, too, including two USB-C with Thunderbolt specs and two full-sized USB-A on top of a headphone jack.

Do you think the M2 Mac Mini will stand as a solid machine for your work or school? Let us know in the comments.

