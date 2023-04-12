iOS 16.5 Enables Installing of iOS Updates on iPhones with Battery Below 50%

Apple continues to provide its developers and public beta testers with the latest beta of iOS 16.5. Among the notable additions is the new battery level requirements when installing over-the-air iOS software updates, which likely be included in the final features of the public iOS 16.5 version.

Although the Cupertino has not published the official release notes for the second iOS 16.5 beta release, it was spotted that the current beta iOS firmware can now be installed on iPhones with battery level of less than 50 percent. As YouTuber Zollotech noted, a user was able to install it on an iPhone with 38 percent battery, and it is presumed Apple is lowering it down to as low as 20 percent.

New minimum battery limit when install updates on Apple iPhones

The change is not yet confirmed if it will be rolled out to the public through the upcoming iteration of iOS 16 that should arrive at the end of April or early next month. However, this is a big step if to materialize considering the current minimum level is at least 50 percent before you can install OTA updates on iPhones or iPads.

Beyond the battery limit in installing iOS updates and bug fixes, the second beta of iOS 16.5 adds shared administrator control in the Home app. The account will be allowed to manage smart home and Matter-ready accessories. The updated Beta profiles for developers and beta testers are now visible on macOS and watchOS devices as well.

The bulk of the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max are mostly software via iOS 16. / © NextPit

Other new features on Apple's iOS 16.5

In the first beta release, Apple introduced a dedicated Sports tab in the News app. The iPhone-maker also enabled hands-free video screen recording through Siri voice command. Some new features should appear in the succeeding versions of iOS 16.5.

On the other hand, Apple is scheduled to announce iOS 17 in June at WWDC23. There are already reports that the next iPhone operating system should bring a handful of optimizations and fixes instead of focusing on having visual changes and features. But one area that is expected to receive a major facelift is the Control Center, which has stayed unchanged since the iPhone X was launched.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 9 (2021) Don't miss the Apple iPad 9 which is 18 percent cheaper today at Amazon. To device database

Have you installed the latest iOS 16.5 Beta 2 on your iPhone? Which of the new changes have you found that we haven't mentioned? Share to us in the comment section.