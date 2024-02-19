Hot topics

Apple iPhone 16's Alleged Vertical Camera Module Spotted

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 15 Plus Camera
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Although the iPhone 16 series is rumored to deliver iterative updates from the iPhone 15 (review), there were reports that hint at a tiny yet noticeable change to the base iPhone 16's design. The rear camera, in particular, is believed to be realigned to support spatial video recording. A fresh leak showed off the alleged camera component, lending weight to the rumors.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 16's camera component

Prolific and frequent leaker Majin Bu shared the alleged photo of the rear camera module of the iPhone 16 (Plus) on X. Based on what we can see, it is easy to tell that the two sensors are now arranged vertically as opposed to a diagonal alignment on the iPhone 15. It is also layered with the mock-up of the iPhone 16 that was shared by the same source earlier, which depicts how the component will appear on the unit.

Another interesting aspect we noticed about the component is how the space between the two cameras is narrower compared to the gap in the iPhone 15 Pro's (review) vertical cameras. However, there might still be changes in the final layout which could result in a wider space if you include the camera rings and lenses as depicted in the schematics.

Apple iPhone 16's camera module
Alleged Apple iPhone 16 camera module layered on a render. / © X/u/MajinBuOfficial

Furthermore, it is speculated that the rear cameras will receive a reshaped camera island in an elliptical format. The rear microphone was spotted on the island, while the LED flash is integrated in the rear panel just to the right of the camera.

Apple iPhone 16 (Plus) schematics
Apple's iPhone 16 (Plus) schematics showing the redesigned dual rear camera and new Capture and Action buttons. / © X/u/MajinBu

The new camera arrangement is said to enable spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This comes about after the feature remained exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

Apart from the layout update, the entire iPhone 16 lineup is also rumored to receive a dedicated “Capture” button in addition to the Action Button. The new key, which will be mechanical in nature, should add flexible camera controls like integrated zooming.

What are your thoughts about the iPhone 16's design? Do you think it is time for the Cupertino tech company to introduce a radical iPhone design? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.

Source: Majin Bu Official on X

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing