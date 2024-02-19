Apple iPhone 16's Alleged Vertical Camera Module Spotted

Although the iPhone 16 series is rumored to deliver iterative updates from the iPhone 15 (review) , there were reports that hint at a tiny yet noticeable change to the base iPhone 16's design. The rear camera, in particular, is believed to be realigned to support spatial video recording. A fresh leak showed off the alleged camera component, lending weight to the rumors.

Photo of the Apple iPhone 16's camera component

Prolific and frequent leaker Majin Bu shared the alleged photo of the rear camera module of the iPhone 16 (Plus) on X. Based on what we can see, it is easy to tell that the two sensors are now arranged vertically as opposed to a diagonal alignment on the iPhone 15. It is also layered with the mock-up of the iPhone 16 that was shared by the same source earlier, which depicts how the component will appear on the unit.

Another interesting aspect we noticed about the component is how the space between the two cameras is narrower compared to the gap in the iPhone 15 Pro's (review) vertical cameras. However, there might still be changes in the final layout which could result in a wider space if you include the camera rings and lenses as depicted in the schematics.

Alleged Apple iPhone 16 camera module layered on a render. / © X/u/MajinBuOfficial

Furthermore, it is speculated that the rear cameras will receive a reshaped camera island in an elliptical format. The rear microphone was spotted on the island, while the LED flash is integrated in the rear panel just to the right of the camera.

Apple's iPhone 16 (Plus) schematics showing the redesigned dual rear camera and new Capture and Action buttons. / © X/u/MajinBu

The new camera arrangement is said to enable spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This comes about after the feature remained exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

Apart from the layout update, the entire iPhone 16 lineup is also rumored to receive a dedicated “Capture” button in addition to the Action Button. The new key, which will be mechanical in nature, should add flexible camera controls like integrated zooming.

What are your thoughts about the iPhone 16's design? Do you think it is time for the Cupertino tech company to introduce a radical iPhone design? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments.