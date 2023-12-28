Hot topics

HomePod 3: More Details of Apple's Touchscreen-Ready Speaker Leaked

Leaks about the unannounced Apple HomePod with a touch display continues to make waves. After the alleged prototype with LCD touchscreen was pictured in October this year, a new set of information and pictures have now appeared, revealing vital cues on the speaker's design.

Over on X, leaker and prototype collector Kosutami has shared fresh pictures of one of the prototypes of HomePod 3 and some of its components. As seen in the materials, the device resembles the HomePod 2nd gen (review) or 2023 model. And which the source confirms that the HomePod 3 will indeed feature the same design and display panel as the current model.

It is also added the difference between the HomePod 3 over its predecessor is by having a slightly curved or convex glass as the topmost layer. This part will then cover the touch display panel, which is said to be curved as well. However, it's unclear whether this design will make way in the final product that Apple will launch.

Apple HomePod 3 smart speaker
Alleged prototypes of Apple's HomePod 3 smart speaker with touch display / © X/u/Kosutami

Earlier this year it was speculated by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that Apple was working on a touchscreen-equipped HomePod speaker. Accordingly, this was referred to be a Max or Pro version rather than a standard one. It also said to feature a 7-inch touch display coupled with a camera to support FaceTime calling and mimics an Amazon Echo smart display/speaker in form.

However, with what we learn and based on the present available information, it appears that the Cupertino tech company might be well to introduce a HomePod 3 first. This is likely to debut sometime in 2024, although it's still a speculation as of this moment.

Apart from an upgraded HomePod, Apple is also rumored to be developing of an iPad that works as a smart display alternative, which would be similar to the Google Pixel Tablet. Right now, there's no solid evidence that this hybrid iPad will really happen in the near future.

What are your thoughts on an Apple HomePod with touchscreen? Would you find the feature useful? We look forward to hearing your answers in the comment.

Source: X

