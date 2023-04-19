Apple Activates HomePod (Mini) Smoke Alarm Detection – Here's How to Set Up

When Apple launched the 2nd gen HomePod , it introduced Sound Recognition capability along with it. Today, Apple has started enabling the feature not only for the full-sized speaker, but for the HomePod Mini as well. Here's how to use the sound recognition to detect smoke alarms at your home.

Similar to iPhones, Sound Recognition on Apple's HomePod speakers relies on built-in microphones to listen for ambient sound and voice commands. But in the case of the HomePod 2023 and HomePod Mini, it is also used to detect alarms coming from non-smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

When enabled, a HomePod can recognize alarms and subsequently notify the users through the Home app for iPhones, iPads, or even for Apple watches. But as the feature is described, notifications are sent if a user is away from the home. To supplement, a video footage is recorded and sent as well if there is a connected HomeKit-ready security camera in the same smart home network.

Regarding privacy, Apple says that all sound recognitions are processed on the device locally. At the same time, communication between other Apple hardware uses end-to-end encryption.

Apple HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini are compatible with the Sound Recognition and ship with a temperature sensor. / © NextPit

How to activate and use Smoke Detection on Apple HomePod

Because of the hardware restriction for the Sound Recognition feature, it only supports the latest HomePod 2023 and the HomePod Mini. Activating it requires that you're on the latest version of HomePod OS and Home app. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to enable smoke or carbon monoxide detection on a compatible Apple HomePod speaker.

Open the Home app on iPhone or iPad. Navigate to the main settings and select Safety & Security. Choose Sound Recognition to turn on or off the feature.

As with other smart home devices and accessories, you can allow other Home accounts to listen for the sound at your home or possibly receive critical notifications. You can manage this from the Safety & Security section.