Some Apple's Apps May Stop Working for Old iPhones and iPads

Apple could shut down some of its services for devices running on older software starting next month, according to a reliable leaker. The affected devices will cover iPhones and iPad as well as other Apple-branded hardware stuck on dated versions of the company's operating systems.

The report came from tipster StellaFudge who managed to get hold of some internal documents that were supposed to be sent to advisors. Namely, access to integrated services like App Store and Maps will be cut off for iPhone and iPad models relying on iOS 11 to 11.2.6 (iPadOS 11). The exception is for the iCloud, although it's unclear if apps tied to it are also ceasing in operations.

No more services for some Apple Watch and MacBook lineups

Similarly, Apple's dated smartwatches, MacBook laptops, and smart home TV top-boxes that are glued to OSes in 2017 and haven't updated to newer software versions are impacted too. It added that these devices could be notified to install available and more recent firmware to continue using select Apple apps.

Apple iPhone 6

It was not mentioned why Apple would block old iPhones and other hardware from accessing the said apps. But part of it is likely due to these products not supporting the latest system frameworks and features, which would pose added security threats to the users. It added only a tiny portion of users will be affected.

Apple may drop iOS 17 support for iPhone X and iPhone 8

In line with this, there are rumors alleging of Apple dropping the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X from receiving iOS 17 or the iPadOS 17 for the original iPad Pro duo and iPad 5th generation. The Cupertino is yet to confirm this in the upcoming WWDC23 in June.

Do you always update to the latest Apple operating system? Which iOS version is your iPhone is running too? We'd like to hear your answers in the comment section.