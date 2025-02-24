While we wait for Apple's refreshed Bluetooth smart tracker , the current AirTag is now on sale, making it a great purchase for those looking to secure their belongings immediately or planning an upcoming trip. Right now, the Apple AirTag 4-pack is available for just $69 after a 29 percent discount at Amazon and Best Buy.

This is the lowest price for the set, effectively pricing each AirTag at around $17—a much better deal than purchasing a single AirTag individually.

Why You Might Need an Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag (review) may be aging, but it remains a reliable and effective tracking accessory for luggage, keys, and other essentials. The compact, coin-sized tracker easily fits into small pockets, though you'll need a separate accessory if you want to attach it to a keyring, collar, or other holders.

Despite its small size, the AirTag boasts a full year of battery life using a standard CR2032 cell. It’s also dust- and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about minor spills or dirt. Plus, the built-in speaker is loud enough to help you locate it nearby.

You can also play a sound or ping an Apple AirTag via the Find My app. / © nextpit

For tracking, the AirTag integrates seamlessly with iPhones and iPads through the Find My app. Thanks to Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, it supports precise AR navigation for pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, Apple has improved security features with cross-platform unwanted tracking alerts, making it more secure for both iOS and Android users.

Apple also enhanced the AirTag's capabilities by introducing Share Item Location, a feature that collaborates with airlines to streamline the tracking of lost or delayed baggage. We also appreciate Apple's strong focus on privacy and security, ensuring user data remains protected.

Do you think the Apple AirTag is a must-have travel accessory? Are you planning to grab this deal? Let us know in the comments!