Hot topics

Beat Airline Baggage Woes: Apple AirTag 4-Pack is 29% Cheaper

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple AirTag 4
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While we wait for Apple's refreshed Bluetooth smart tracker, the current AirTag is now on sale, making it a great purchase for those looking to secure their belongings immediately or planning an upcoming trip. Right now, the Apple AirTag 4-pack is available for just $69 after a 29 percent discount at Amazon and Best Buy.

This is the lowest price for the set, effectively pricing each AirTag at around $17—a much better deal than purchasing a single AirTag individually.

Why You Might Need an Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag (review) may be aging, but it remains a reliable and effective tracking accessory for luggage, keys, and other essentials. The compact, coin-sized tracker easily fits into small pockets, though you'll need a separate accessory if you want to attach it to a keyring, collar, or other holders.

Despite its small size, the AirTag boasts a full year of battery life using a standard CR2032 cell. It’s also dust- and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about minor spills or dirt. Plus, the built-in speaker is loud enough to help you locate it nearby.

Apple AirTag review
You can also play a sound or ping an Apple AirTag via the Find My app. / © nextpit

For tracking, the AirTag integrates seamlessly with iPhones and iPads through the Find My app. Thanks to Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, it supports precise AR navigation for pinpoint accuracy. Additionally, Apple has improved security features with cross-platform unwanted tracking alerts, making it more secure for both iOS and Android users.

Apple also enhanced the AirTag's capabilities by introducing Share Item Location, a feature that collaborates with airlines to streamline the tracking of lost or delayed baggage. We also appreciate Apple's strong focus on privacy and security, ensuring user data remains protected.

Do you think the Apple AirTag is a must-have travel accessory? Are you planning to grab this deal? Let us know in the comments!

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing