Apple's Redesigned AirPods 4 with ANC May Be Released in Fall

Earlier this year, Apple was reported to be working on two new AirPods 4 models that come with an overhauled design and upgraded features. It was mentioned that the new AirPods could be released in 2024, but it was not specified on when they would exactly hit the scene. A follow-up report is now narrowing down the launch window of these wireless earbuds suggest of a fall announcement.

New Apple AirPods 4 could launch alongside the iPhone 16

In the latest Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the journalist has further shed details about the state of Apple's 4th gen AirPods. According to Gurman, Apple is already preparing to start the production of the earbuds by May at its two suppliers' lines. With this schedule, it puts the possible release of the AirPods in September or October.

The timing would also be aligned with the iPhone 16 announcement that is expected to be made official in September, which was the case when the refreshed AirPods Pro 2 (review) were unveiled at Apple's Wonderlust event last fall.

What's new in the Apple AirPods 4?

As with what to expect from the new AirPods 4, the source said that there will be two new models consisting of an entry-level and a pair with beefier audio features. The latter earbuds are believed to be distinguishable from the base by featuring ANC (active noise cancelation) and built-in speakers to their charging case for precise Find My tracking.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds feature a Force Touch Sensor and updated vent positioning. Will the AirPods 4 follow the same touches? / © NextPit

Meanwhile, both AirPods are touted to bring USB-C port and noticeable iteration on their exterior coming from AirPods 3. The iPhone maker could likely incorporate a redesigned “hair dryer” form, though it is unclear if they will add replaceable ear tips similar to the AirPods Pro 2. Additionally, the AirPods 4 might also be equipped with an H2 chip found on the current Pro counterpart and support lossless audio when paired with Vision Pro headset.

Other AirPods launches

Apart from the two AirPods 4 models, Apple is speculated to launch the AirPods Max 2 this year as well. The upcoming premium over-ear headphones seem to be a refresh to the original AirPods (review) rather than a notable upgrade. As it stands, the audio cans are said to add USB-C, new colorways, and perhaps a new U2 ultrawide-band chip.

Gurman also talked of the AirPods Pro 3 and mentioned the pricier earbuds will only be ready in 2025. Not much is known about the wearable, but it might add exciting changes like heart rate monitoring features into the mix.

How would you change or improve the AirPods 4? What features are you looking to see most added by the company? Share with us your thoughts.