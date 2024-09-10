Hot topics

Anker MagGo fast wireless charging station
© Anker
Owning multiple Apple devices can be sometimes tedious especially if you want to recharge them at the same time. The good thing is that there are flexible charging stations that can manage your iPhone and Apple accessories simultaneously, such as Anker's compact MagGo wireless charging station. The folding 3-in-1 charger just dropped to its best price at $87 down 20 percent.

Amazon lists the folding MagGo wireless charging station for the same all-time low price, which saves you $22 on both black and white color variants. Alternatively, Anker has the device for the same big saving when you apply the code Affus255720 at checkout.

Why Apple users need to add the Anker MagGo charging station to their arsenal

The Anker MagGo is a 3-in-1 wireless charging designed for Apple devices. It can wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once. It is rated with a 15-watt speed for iPhones that support wireless charging or can refill the iPhone 15 Pro (review) from 0 to 20 percent within 15 minutes. The MagGo is Qi 2 certified as well, which means it's compatible with the new iPhone 16 series.

Apart from charging iPhones, Anker's MagGo can also replenish 47 percent of the juice of the Apple Watch in a 30-minute plug. Even so, there's a flat pad to sit on the AirPods, which should be compatible with any Apple earbuds.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station with Qi 2
Anker's MagGo Wireless Charging Station supports Qi 2 and has up to 15 watts charging speed for iPhones. / © nextpit

While being a versatile Apple charging station, the MagGo is lightweight and compact, weighing only 6.9 oz and a size comparable to a deck of cards when folded. 

Other Anker popular accessories are on sale

Apart from the wireless charging station, Anker's 747 charger is also a must for those who prefer wired charging. It's now discounted to $59 after a $40 cut using the coupon code Affus234040.

The Anker 747 is a favorite compact fast adapter. It is rated with a maximum 150 watts capacity for up to four devices at once or 100 watts for a single device. This means you can charge a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro simultaneously with an iPhone or iPad.

If you're always on the go, the Anker Prime 27,650mAh power bank is also on sale. The powerful large-capacity power bank is $30 off, bringing it down to $149 through the code Affus134030.

Anker's Prime 27,650 mAh is a powerful portable battery storage, which can be an emergency source to replenish your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro through the 170-watt USB-C charging. But more than the laptops, it can also accommodate multiple devices, thanks to a pair of USB-C ports and a single USB-A.

Which charger brands do you have? What do you think of these Anker charging accessories as upgrades to your existing accessories? Let us know your answers in the comments.

